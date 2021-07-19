Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Stockmann Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STOCKA   FI0009000251

STOCKMANN OYJ ABP

(STOCKA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Stockmann Oyj : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market act 19.07.2021

07/19/2021 | 10:12am EDT
STOCKMANN plc, Major shareholders announcements 19.7.2021 at 17:00EET

Stockmann has been notified that Denali European Opportunities Designated Activities Company's holding in Stockmann plc's shares and voting rights has increased above 5 per cent in connection with a purchase of shares on 16 July 2021.

1. Name of the target company: Stockmann plc

2. Date of the change in holdings: 16.7.2021

3. Shareholder's position according to the notification:

Number of
shares 		Percentage
of the shares
and voting rights 		Target company's total number of shares and votes
Denali European Opportunities Designated Activities Company 8 606 011 5.57 154 436 944

Further information:
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media

Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:11:04 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 791 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2020 -292 M -344 M -344 M
Net Debt 2020 707 M 833 M 833 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 173 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 5 331
Free-Float 57,9%
Managers and Directors
Jari Esko Latvanen Chief Executive Officer
Simo Pekka Vähähyyppä Chief Financial Officer
Roland Neuwald Chairman
Tove Westermarck Chief Operating Officer
Dag Wilhelm Wallgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOCKMANN OYJ ABP-3.78%307
WESFARMERS LIMITED17.30%49 734
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-4.21%27 909
FIVE BELOW, INC.4.27%11 071
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION6.50%6 596
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.58%6 210