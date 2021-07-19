Stockmann Oyj : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market act 19.07.2021

STOCKMANN plc, Major shareholders announcements 19.7.2021 at 17:00EET
Stockmann has been notified that Denali European Opportunities Designated Activities Company's holding in Stockmann plc's shares and voting rights has increased above 5 per cent in connection with a purchase of shares on 16 July 2021.
1. Name of the target company: Stockmann plc
2. Date of the change in holdings: 16.7.2021
3. Shareholder's position according to the notification:
Further information:
|
|
Number of
shares
|
Percentage
of the shares
and voting rights
|
Target company's total number of shares and votes
|
Denali European Opportunities Designated Activities Company
|
8 606 011
|
5.57
|
154 436 944
Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850
www.stockmanngroup.com
STOCKMANN plc
Jari Latvanen
Distribution:
CEO
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
Disclaimer
Stockmann Oyj Abp published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 14:11:04 UTC.