Stockmann Oyj : Notification of a change in holdings under chapter 9, section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market act 19.07.2021

STOCKMANN plc, Major shareholders announcements 19.7 .2021 at 17:00 EET

Stockmann has been notified that Denali European Opportunities Designated Activities Company's holding in Stockmann plc's shares and voting rights has increased above 5 per cent in connection with a purchase of shares on 16 July 2021.

1. Name of the target company: Stockmann plc

2. Date of the change in holdings: 16.7.2021

3. Shareholder's position according to the notification:

Number of

shares Percentage

of the shares

and voting rights Target company's total number of shares and votes Denali European Opportunities Designated Activities Company 8 606 011 5.57 154 436 944

Further information:

Jukka Naulapää, Chief Legal Officer, tel. +358 9 121 3850

www.stockmanngroup.com

STOCKMANN plc

Jari Latvanen

CEO

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

