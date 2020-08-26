Stoke Therapeutics : Announces Publication of Preclinical Data on STK-001 in the Journal Science Translational Medicine that Demonstrate Significant Improvements in Survival and Reductions in Seizure Frequency in a Dravet Syndrome Mouse Model

STK-001 has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome

A Phase 1/2a study of STK-001 in children and adolescents ages 2 to 18 years old is now underway

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced the publication of preclinical data from studies of STK-001 that demonstrated significant improvements in survival and reductions in seizure frequency in a mouse model of Dravet syndrome. Data published today in the journal Science Translational Medicine also showed that STK-001 achieved target engagement, pharmacologic activity and efficacy by selectively increasing Scn1a gene and Na v 1.1 protein expression. STK-001 is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that was created using Stoke’s proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO) approach. The company announced on August 10, 2020 that the first patient was dosed in Part A of its Phase 1/2a study of STK-001.

“These preclinical studies are foundational to our understanding of STK-001 and belief in its potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome by precisely targeting the SCN1A gene to increase protein production,” said Gene Liau, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Preclinical Development at Stoke Therapeutics and senior Stoke author on the paper. “We recently advanced STK-001 into the clinic with the dosing of the first patient in Part A of our Phase 1/2a MONARCH study and we look forward to learning more about the translatability of our preclinical findings to the human experience.”

“Dravet syndrome is usually caused by insufficient Na v 1.1 protein levels in the brain, which leads to intractable seizures, cognitive impairments and a high risk of sudden death,” said Lori I. Isom, Ph.D., Chair, Department of Pharmacology and Professor of Molecular and Integrative Physiology and Neurology at the University of Michigan Medical School and corresponding author on the paper. “In these studies, we observed that when Dravet syndrome mice were treated with a single dose of STK-001 at postnatal Day 2, 97 percent survived to Day 90 compared to 23 percent in the placebo treated group. In contrast to other emerging gene-based treatments, the ASO approach is designed to be precise, reversible and not limited by the size of a target gene, which makes it particularly promising as a future treatment for this devastating disease.”

“Antisense Oligonucleotides Increase Scn1a Expression and Reduce Seizures and SUDEP Incidence in a Mouse Model of Dravet Syndrome,” is now available online at: https://stm.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.aaz6100.

About STK-001

STK-001 is an investigational new medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Stoke believes that STK-001, a proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy to address the genetic cause of Dravet syndrome. STK-001 is designed to upregulate Na V 1.1 protein expression by leveraging the non-mutant (wild-type) copy of the SCN1A gene to restore physiological Na V 1.1 levels, thereby reducing both occurrence of seizures and significant non-seizure comorbidities. Stoke has generated preclinical data demonstrating proof-of-mechanism and proof-of-concept for STK-001. STK-001 has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA as a potential new treatment for Dravet syndrome.

About Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy characterized by frequent, prolonged and refractory seizures, beginning within the first year of life. Dravet syndrome is difficult to treat and has a poor long-term prognosis. Complications of the disease often contribute to a poor quality of life for patients and their caregivers. The effects of the disease go beyond seizures and often include cognitive regression or developmental stagnation, ataxia, speech impairment and sleep disturbances. Compared with the general epilepsy population, people living with Dravet syndrome have a higher risk of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, or SUDEP. Dravet syndrome affects approximately 35,000 people in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, and it is not concentrated in a particular geographic area or ethnic group.

About TANGO

TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) is Stoke’s proprietary research platform. Stoke’s initial application for this technology are diseases in which one copy of a gene functions normally and the other is mutated, also called haploinsufficiencies. In these cases, the mutated gene does not produce its share of protein, so the body does not function normally. Using the TANGO approach and a deep understanding of RNA science, Stoke researchers design antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) that bind to pre-mRNA and help the target genes produce more protein. TANGO aims to restore missing proteins by increasing – or stoking – protein output from healthy genes, thus compensating for the non-functioning copy of the gene.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels. Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which loss of approximately 50% of normal protein expression causes disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.

