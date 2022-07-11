Log in
    STOK   US86150R1077

STOKE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(STOK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-07-11 pm EDT
14.25 USD   -1.83%
STOKE THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation – July 2022
PU
06/24STOKE THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : STOK) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24STOKE THERAPEUTICS, INC.(NASDAQGS : STOK) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
Stoke Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation – July 2022

07/11/2022
Stoke Therapeutics

NASDAQ: STOK

July 2022

© Copyright 2022 Stoke Therapeutics

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. ("Stoke" or "our") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the presenter or Stoke or any officer, director, employee, agent or advisor of Stoke. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. Information provided in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof. Stoke assumes no obligation to publicly update any information or forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events, or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: the ability of our TANGO platform to design medicines to increase protein production and the expected benefits thereof; expectations regarding our aspirations to execute in the clinic with STK- 001, advance to the clinic with STK-002, and expand our pipeline through internal discovery and collaboration; the ability of STK-001 to treat the underlying causes of Dravet syndrome and reduce seizures; the ability of STK-002 to treat the underlying causes of Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA); the preclinical data and study results regarding OPA1; our future operating results, financial position and liquidity; our expectations about timing and execution of anticipated milestones, responses to regulatory authorities, expected nomination of future product candidates and timing thereof; and our expectations, plans, aspirations and goals, including those related to the goals of our collaboration with Acadia. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, which, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: our ability to develop, obtain regulatory approval for and commercialize STK-001, STK- 002, and future product candidates, including any future product candidates nominated for SYNGAP1 or MECP2; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the risk that positive results in a clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; failure to successfully execute or realize the anticipated benefits of our strategic and growth initiatives, including our collaboration with Acadia; risks relating to technology failures or breaches; our dependence on collaborators, including Acadia, and other third parties for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of products and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and operations, including on our expenses, supply chain, strategic partners, research and development costs, clinical trials and employees; risks associated with current and potential future healthcare reforms; risks relating to attracting and retaining key personnel; failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; risks relating to access to capital and credit markets; environmental risks; risks relating to the use of social media for our business; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

By attending or receiving this presentation you acknowledge that you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made; you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and our market position; and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of Stoke.

© Copyright 2022 Stoke Therapeutics

2

Boldly Restoring

Genetic Health

Addressing the underlying cause of severe

diseases by upregulating protein expression with

RNA-based medicines

Executing in the clinic with STK-001, the first potential disease-modifying approach for the treatment of Dravet syndrome

Advancing to the clinic with STK-002, the first potential disease-modifying approach for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Optic Atrophy (ADOA)

Expanding our pipeline through internal discovery and collaboration

© Copyright 2022 Stoke Therapeutics

3

A Differentiated Platform for the Discovery and Development of Novel RNA-Based Medicines

Proprietary RNA therapeutics platform

(TANGO)

Targets pre-mRNA splicing to restore target protein to near-normal levels

Clinical stage with emerging pipeline

Phase 1/2a studies ongoing with STK-001 for Dravet syndrome (DS). Preclinical development initiated for STK-002 for autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA)

Disease-modifying approach

We aim to address the underlying cause of severe diseases

Broad therapeutic potential

~1,200 monogenic disease genes and ~6,500 additional genes with TANGO target signatures

Source: Lim, K.H., Han, Z., Jeon, H.Y. et al. Antisense oligonucleotide modulation of non-productive alternative splicing upregulates gene expression. Nat Commun 11, 3501 (2020).

© Copyright 2022 Stoke Therapeutics

4

Targeted

Augmentation of

Nuclear

Gene

Output

Our compounds aim to restore protein levels by increasing protein production from the functional copy of a gene and:

Selectively boost expression only in tissues where the protein is normally expressed

Offer one drug for diseases caused by many different loss-of-function mutations

Apply to genes of diverse size: can be used to address small or large gene targets

© Copyright 2022 Stoke Therapeutics

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 16:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
