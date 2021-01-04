Log in
STOKE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

STOKE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(STOK)
Stoke Therapeutics : to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2021 | 04:06pm EST
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: STOK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying cause of genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentations.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new way to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases by precisely upregulating protein expression to restore target proteins to near normal levels. Stoke aims to develop the first precision medicine platform to target the underlying cause of a broad spectrum of genetic diseases in which the patient has one healthy copy of a gene and one mutated copy that fails to produce a protein essential to health. These diseases, in which loss of approximately 50% of normal protein expression causes disease, are called autosomal dominant haploinsufficiencies. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the company on Twitter at @StokeTx.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -52,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 244 M 2 244 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward M. Kaye Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth L. Harrison Chairman
Huw M. Nash Chief Operating & Business Officer
Stephen J. Tulipano Chief Financial Officer
Barry S. Ticho Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOKE THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%2 244
LONZA GROUP AG0.00%47 734
CELLTRION, INC.102.31%45 095
MODERNA, INC.0.00%41 340
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.00%34 352
SEAGEN INC.0.00%31 682
