Stolt Nielsen : Customer rewards Stolthaven Houston for safety excellence

Stolthaven Houston has received the GoalZERO safety award from customer, LyondellBasell, at its annual safety leadership conference in Houston, US.

LyondellBasell, a global plastics, chemicals and refining company, invites all its logistics partners to the event, which is an opportunity to share best practices and encourage safety and operational excellence across the industry.

Stolthaven Houston was recognised for its consistently high performance and a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of zero.

"It's an honour to be recognised by our customers for our health and safety standards," said Daniel Strydom, General Manager, Stolthaven Houston.

"Everyone at Stolthaven Houston works hard to keep health and safety at the forefront of everything we do, and to maintain our strong performance record. Congratulations to the team for continuing our journey to make Stolthaven Terminals the most respected global storage provider."

Pictured above, left to right: Marco Dalmeijer, Global Business Director, Stolthaven Terminals; Scott Campbell, Vice President, Supply Chain Americas, LyondellBasell; Paul Brunsman, Marine and Terminals Manager, LyondellBasell; Scott Dierks, Safety, Health, Quality Superintendent, Stolthaven Terminals Houston.