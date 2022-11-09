Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:55 2022-11-09 am EST
259.00 NOK    0.00%
08:51aStolt Nielsen : Customer rewards Stolthaven Houston for safety excellence
PU
04:31aStolt Nielsen : Tankers shares expertise with leading centre for sustainable shipping
PU
10/28Stolt Nielsen : Collaboration is key to the low-carbon transition according to Stolt Tankers' Giorgio Guadagna
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stolt Nielsen : Customer rewards Stolthaven Houston for safety excellence

11/09/2022 | 08:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stolthaven Houston has received the GoalZERO safety award from customer, LyondellBasell, at its annual safety leadership conference in Houston, US.

LyondellBasell, a global plastics, chemicals and refining company, invites all its logistics partners to the event, which is an opportunity to share best practices and encourage safety and operational excellence across the industry.

Stolthaven Houston was recognised for its consistently high performance and a total recordable incident rate (TRIR) of zero.

"It's an honour to be recognised by our customers for our health and safety standards," said Daniel Strydom, General Manager, Stolthaven Houston.

"Everyone at Stolthaven Houston works hard to keep health and safety at the forefront of everything we do, and to maintain our strong performance record. Congratulations to the team for continuing our journey to make Stolthaven Terminals the most respected global storage provider."

Pictured above, left to right: Marco Dalmeijer, Global Business Director, Stolthaven Terminals; Scott Campbell, Vice President, Supply Chain Americas, LyondellBasell; Paul Brunsman, Marine and Terminals Manager, LyondellBasell; Scott Dierks, Safety, Health, Quality Superintendent, Stolthaven Terminals Houston.

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 13:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
08:51aStolt Nielsen : Customer rewards Stolthaven Houston for safety excellence
PU
04:31aStolt Nielsen : Tankers shares expertise with leading centre for sustainable shipping
PU
10/28Stolt Nielsen : Collaboration is key to the low-carbon transition according to Stolt Tanke..
PU
10/27Stolt Nielsen : Tankers supports restoration of mangroves in the Philippines
PU
10/24Stolt Nielsen : Sea Farm presents its digital transformation at cross-industry forum
PU
10/20Stolt Nielsen : Sea Farm features on leading international aquaculture site
PU
10/15Stolt Nielsen : Head of Sustainability talks future fuels at SIBCON, Singapore
PU
10/10Stolt Nielsen : Sea Farm joins partnership to protect fishing resources
PU
10/07Stolt Nielsen : Tankers trials innovative in-transit hull cleaning technology
PU
10/07Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals in top 4% for sustainability performance in warehousi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 798 M - -
Net income 2022 270 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,14x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 361 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 553
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,42 $
Average target price 29,88 $
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Director
Lucas Vos President
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Julian Villar Head-Corporate Finance
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED90.16%1 361
AP MOLLER MAERSK-33.22%37 086
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-35.81%31 496
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.03%24 934
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-32.78%10 818
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-9.37%9 245