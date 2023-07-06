Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Second-Quarter 2023 Results
Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer
July 6, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Included in this presentation are various "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the intent, opinion, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to, among other things, (i) goals and strategies, (ii) plans for new development, (iii) marketing plans, (iv) evaluation of the Company's markets, competition and competitive positions, and (v) trends which may be expressed or implied by financial or other information or statements contained herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance and outcomes to be materially different for any future results, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the section "Principal Risks" (p. 57 et seq.) in the most recent annual report available at www.stolt-nielsen.com.
Second-Quarter 2023 Results
2
Agenda | 2Q23 Results
- Stolt-NielsenLimited
- Stolt Tankers
- Stolthaven Terminals
- Stolt Tank Containers
- Stolt Sea Farm
- Stolt Investments
- Financials
- Q&A
Second-Quarter 2023 Results
2Q23 Highlights | Loss Provision of $155m
2Q23vs. 1Q23
Net Profit of $8.3m, down from $99.8m in 1Q23 as a result of
recording a $155.0m loss provision ($115.0m net of tax)
OPERATING REVENUE
$ 721.9m
$ 708.7m
OPERATING PROFIT
$ 10.1m
$ 142.1m
FREE CASH FLOW*
$ 116.0m
$ 133.1m
EBITDA
$ 79.6m
$ 213.2m
NET PROFIT
$ 8.3m
$ 99.8m
NET DEBT TO EBITDA
2.91x
2.57x
related to the 2012 incident on board the MSC Flaminia
Excluding one-offs, EBITDA of $224.6m, up from $213.2m
due to:
•Stolt Tankers: Higher spot volumes and contract freight
rates
•Stolthaven Terminals: Higher throughput volume and
improved results from joint ventures
•Stolt Tank Containers: Lower transportation margins, but
higher number of shipments
•Stolt Sea Farm: Increased sales volume offset by higher
operating costs as a result of higher inflation
Free Cash Flow decreased to $116.0m, down from $133.1m
following the acquisition of two second hand ships during the
quarter
2022 final dividend of $1.25/share paid on May 10, 2023
*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities
$423.4m available liquidity of as of May 31, 2023
Second-Quarter 2023 Results
4
2Q23 Highlights | Excluding Provision - Strong Results for Stolt Tankers
2Q23vs. 1Q23
OPERATING REVENUE
EBITDA
$ 721.9m
$ 224.6m
$ 708.7m
$ 213.2m
OPERATING PROFIT
NET PROFIT
$ 155.1m
$ 113.3m
$ 142.1m
$ 99.8m
FREE CASH FLOW*
NET DEBT TO EBITDA
$ 116.0m
2.40x
$ 133.1m
2.57x
*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities
- Net Profit of $113.3m, up from $99.8m in 1Q23
- EBITDA of $224.6m, up from $213.2m due to
- Stolt Tankers: Higher spot volumes and contract freight rates
- Stolthaven Terminals: Higher throughput volume and improved results from joint-ventures
- Stolt Tank Containers: Lower transportation margins, but higher number of shipments
- Stolt Sea Farm: Increased sales volume offset by higher operating costs as a result of higher inflation
- Free Cash Flow decreasedto $116.0m, down from $133.1m following the acquisition of two second hand ships during the quarter
- 2022 final dividend of $1.25/share paid on May 10
- $423.4m available liquidity of as of May 31
Second-Quarter 2023 Results
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 12:33:07 UTC.