Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer

July 6, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this presentation are various "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the intent, opinion, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to, among other things, (i) goals and strategies, (ii) plans for new development, (iii) marketing plans, (iv) evaluation of the Company's markets, competition and competitive positions, and (v) trends which may be expressed or implied by financial or other information or statements contained herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance and outcomes to be materially different for any future results, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the section "Principal Risks" (p. 57 et seq.) in the most recent annual report available at www.stolt-nielsen.com.

Second-Quarter 2023 Results

2

Agenda | 2Q23 Results

  1. Stolt-NielsenLimited
  2. Stolt Tankers
  3. Stolthaven Terminals
  4. Stolt Tank Containers
  5. Stolt Sea Farm
  6. Stolt Investments
  7. Financials
  8. Q&A

Second-Quarter 2023 Results

2Q23 Highlights | Loss Provision of $155m

2Q23vs. 1Q23

Net Profit of $8.3m, down from $99.8m in 1Q23 as a result of

recording a $155.0m loss provision ($115.0m net of tax)

OPERATING REVENUE

$ 721.9m

$ 708.7m

OPERATING PROFIT

$ 10.1m

$ 142.1m

FREE CASH FLOW*

$ 116.0m

$ 133.1m

EBITDA

$ 79.6m

$ 213.2m

NET PROFIT

$ 8.3m

$ 99.8m

NET DEBT TO EBITDA

2.91x

2.57x

related to the 2012 incident on board the MSC Flaminia

Excluding one-offs, EBITDA of $224.6m, up from $213.2m

due to:

Stolt Tankers: Higher spot volumes and contract freight

rates

Stolthaven Terminals: Higher throughput volume and

improved results from joint ventures

Stolt Tank Containers: Lower transportation margins, but

higher number of shipments

Stolt Sea Farm: Increased sales volume offset by higher

operating costs as a result of higher inflation

Free Cash Flow decreased to $116.0m, down from $133.1m

following the acquisition of two second hand ships during the

quarter

2022 final dividend of $1.25/share paid on May 10, 2023

*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities

$423.4m available liquidity of as of May 31, 2023

Second-Quarter 2023 Results

4

2Q23 Highlights | Excluding Provision - Strong Results for Stolt Tankers

2Q23vs. 1Q23

OPERATING REVENUE

EBITDA

$ 721.9m

$ 224.6m

$ 708.7m

$ 213.2m

OPERATING PROFIT

NET PROFIT

$ 155.1m

$ 113.3m

$ 142.1m

$ 99.8m

FREE CASH FLOW*

NET DEBT TO EBITDA

$ 116.0m

2.40x

$ 133.1m

2.57x

*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities

  • Net Profit of $113.3m, up from $99.8m in 1Q23
  • EBITDA of $224.6m, up from $213.2m due to
    • Stolt Tankers: Higher spot volumes and contract freight rates
    • Stolthaven Terminals: Higher throughput volume and improved results from joint-ventures
    • Stolt Tank Containers: Lower transportation margins, but higher number of shipments
    • Stolt Sea Farm: Increased sales volume offset by higher operating costs as a result of higher inflation
  • Free Cash Flow decreasedto $116.0m, down from $133.1m following the acquisition of two second hand ships during the quarter
  • 2022 final dividend of $1.25/share paid on May 10
  • $423.4m available liquidity of as of May 31

Second-Quarter 2023 Results

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 12:33:07 UTC.