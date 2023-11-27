LONDON, November 27, 2023 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) has today successfully completed a NOK 325 million tap issue in its outstanding 5-year senior unsecured bond issue due September 26, 2028 with ISIN NO0013019026(the “Bonds”). Total outstanding amount under the Bonds following the tap issue is NOK 1,525 million. The Bonds carry a floating rate coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 315 bps and the tap issue was priced at 100% of par. The company has swapped the tap into USD obligations at a fixed interest rate of 7.805%. The tap issue was initiated by reversed inquiries. Net proceeds from the tap issue shall be applied towards general corporate purposes.
DNB Markets acted as sole arranger for the tap issue.
