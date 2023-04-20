Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  News
  Summary
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Holds 2023 Annual General Meeting

04/20/2023
LONDON, April 20, 2023 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced that all agenda items were approved, and all nominated Directors were elected at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held today at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The final dividend for 2022 of $1.25 per Common Share as recommended by the Board of Directors on February 23, 2023 was approved and will be paid on May 10, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 25, 2023.

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and can be accessed here:

https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


