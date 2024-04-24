Stolt-Nielsen Limited is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Companyâs portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemical logistics businesses: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. The Companyâs segment includes Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. Stolt Tankers operates a fleet of chemical tankers, providing global transportation services for bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids and clean petroleum products. Stolthaven Terminalsâ global terminal network provides safe, storage and distribution services for chemicals, clean petroleum products, gas, vegetable oils, biofuels and oleochemicals in key markets and hubs worldwide. The Stolt Tank Containers is a provider of logistics and transportation services for door-to-door shipments of bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products.