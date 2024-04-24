The shares in Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNI) will trade ex-dividend $1.50 as from today, Apr.24.2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|482 NOK
|+1.80%
|+1.05%
|+54.74%
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+54.74%
|2.36B
|+24.81%
|31.69B
|+16.56%
|23.05B
|-19.29%
|21.9B
|-4.55%
|12.3B
|+4.18%
|10.97B
|+44.22%
|9.53B
|+1.90%
|9.4B
|-4.68%
|8.7B
|-23.85%
|7.48B