    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
07:14 2022-06-20
185.80 NOK   -0.54%
07:01aStolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022
GL
07:00aStolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022
AQ
06/17STOLT NIELSEN : No silver bullet for the future fuel conundrum
PU
Stolt-Nielsen Limited to Host a Video Conference to Present the Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022

06/20/2022 | 07:01am EDT
LONDON, June 20, 2022 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

-           Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
-           Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here

The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or 'the Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


