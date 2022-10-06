Advanced search
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:38 2022-10-06 am EDT
231.50 NOK   -4.54%
Stolt Nielsen : Presentation 3Q22
PU
Stolt Nielsen : Press Release
PU
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2022
GL
Stolt Nielsen : Presentation 3Q22 (2.37Mb

10/06/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer

October 6, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this presentation are various "forward-looking statements", including statements

regarding the intent, opinion, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to, among other things, (i) goals and strategies, (ii) plans for new development, (iii) marketing plans, (iv) evaluation of the Company's markets, competition and competitive positions, and (v) trends which may be expressed or implied by financial or other information or statements contained herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance and outcomes to be materially different for any future results, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the section "Principal Risks" (p. 60 et seq.) in the most recent annual report available at www.stolt-nielsen.com.

Third-Quarter 2022 Results

2

Agenda | 3Q22 Results

  1. Stolt-NielsenLimited
  2. Stolt Tankers
  3. Stolthaven Terminals
  4. Stolt Tank Containers
  5. Stolt Sea Farm
  6. Stolt-NielsenInvestments
  7. Financials
  8. Q&A

Third-Quarter 2022 Results

3Q22 Highlights | Net Profit Improved Further

3Q22 vs. 2Q22

OPERATING REVENUE

EBITDA

$ 744.0m p

$ 184.4m p

$ 689.1m

$ 176.4m

OPERATING PROFIT

NET PROFIT

$ 111.9m

p

$ 74.7m

p

$ 111.9m

$ 58.6m

FREE CASH FLOW*

NET DEBT TO EBITDA

$140.4m p

3.09x

p

$ 86.1m

3.44x

*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities

  • Net Profit of $74.7m, up from $58.6m in 2Q22
  • EBITDA of $184.4m, up from $176.4m mainly driven by:
    • Improved results at Stolt Tankers due to higher spot rates;
    • Lower results in Stolthaven Terminals as a result of one- offs on maintenance and facility costs;
    • Marginally lower results at Stolt Tank Containers, as higher shipments and demurrage revenue were offset by lower margins;
    • Excluding FV, operating results at Stolt Sea Farm improved, driven by higher sales prices for turbot and sole; and
    • Higher cost at Corporate due to higher benefits accrual;
  • Free Cash Flow increased to $140.4m, up from $86.1m, as a result of higher cash from operations, lower working capital, lower interest expense payments and $20m in dividends from JVs
  • $568.5m available liquidity at quarter-end, up from $449.7m in previous quarter, ahead of scheduled repayment of $175m bond

Third-Quarter 2022 Results

4

Net Profit | Solid Performance Across All Businesses

Third-Quarter 2022 Results

5

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 12:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
