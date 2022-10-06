Stolt Nielsen : Presentation 3Q22 (2.37Mb

Included in this presentation are various "forward-looking statements", including statements
regarding the intent, opinion, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to, among other things, (i) goals and strategies, (ii) plans for new development, (iii) marketing plans, (iv) evaluation of the Company's markets, competition and competitive positions, and (v) trends which may be expressed or implied by financial or other information or statements contained herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance and outcomes to be materially different for any future results, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the section "Principal Risks" (p. 60 et seq.) in the most recent annual report available at www.stolt-nielsen.com.
Third-Quarter 2022 Results
2
Third-Quarter 2022 Results
3Q22 Highlights | Net Profit Improved Further
3Q22vs. 2Q22
OPERATING REVENUE
EBITDA
$ 744.0m p
$ 184.4m p
$ 689.1m
$ 176.4m
OPERATING PROFIT
NET PROFIT
$ 111.9m
p
$ 74.7m
p
$ 111.9m
$ 58.6m
FREE CASH FLOW*
NET DEBT TO EBITDA
$140.4m p
3.09x
p
$ 86.1m
3.44x
*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities
Net Profit of $74.7m, up from $58.6m in 2Q22
EBITDA of $184.4m, up from $176.4m mainly driven by:
Improved results atStolt Tankers due to higher spot rates;
Lower results inStolthaven Terminals as a result of one- offs on maintenance and facility costs;
Marginally lower results atStolt Tank Containers, as higher shipments and demurrage revenue were offset by lower margins;
Excluding FV, operating results atStolt Sea Farm improved, driven by higher sales prices for turbot and sole; and
Higher cost atCorporate due to higher benefits accrual;
Free Cash Flow increased to $140.4m, up from $86.1m, as a result of higher cash from operations, lower working capital, lower interest expense payments and $20m in dividends from JVs
$568.5m available liquidity at quarter-end, up from $449.7m in previous quarter, ahead of scheduled repayment of $175m bond
Third-Quarter 2022 Results
4
Net Profit | Solid Performance Across All Businesses
Third-Quarter 2022 Results
5
