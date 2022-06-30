Log in
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:19 2022-06-30 am EDT
206.50 NOK   +1.47%
10:03aSTOLT NIELSEN : Presentation (5.15Mb PDF)
PU
08:53aSTOLT NIELSEN : Presentation (5.31Mb PDF)
PU
02:31aStolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Second Quarter and First Half of 2022
GL
Stolt Nielsen : Presentation (5.15Mb PDF)

06/30/2022 | 10:03am EDT
Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer

June 30, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this presentation are various "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the intent, opinion, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to, among other things, (i) goals and strategies, (ii) plans for new development, (iii) marketing plans, (iv) evaluation of the Company's markets, competition and competitive positions, and (v) trends which may be expressed or implied by financial or other information or statements contained herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance and outcomes to be materially different for any future results, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the section "Principal Risks" (p. 60 et seq.) in the most recent annual report available at www.stolt-nielsen.com.

Second-Quarter 2022 Results

2

Agenda | 2Q22 Results

  1. Stolt-NielsenLimited
  2. Stolt Tankers
  3. Stolthaven Terminals
  4. Stolt Tank Containers
  5. Stolt Sea Farm
  6. Stolt-NielsenGas - Avenir LNG
  7. Financials
  8. Q&A

Second-Quarter 2022 Results

2Q22 Highlights | Highest Quarterly Net Profit Since 2007

2Q22 vs. 1Q22

Net Profit of $58.6m, up from $52.3m in 1Q22

EBITDA of $176.4m, up from $158.5m mainly driven by:

OPERATING REVENUE

$ 689.1m

$ 606.2m

OPERATING PROFIT

$ 111.9m

$ 91.8m

FREE CASH FLOW*

$ 86.1m

$ 166.4m

EBITDA

$ 176.4m

$ 158.5m

NET PROFIT

$ 58.6m

$ 52.3m

NET DEBT TO EBITDA

3.44x

3.82x

Stolt Tankers higher spot volumes and freight rates

Stolthaven Terminals higher utilisation and throughput

volume

Stolt Tank Containers increased shipments and higher

demurrage revenue

Stolt Sea Farm higher fair value adjustment, and firm prices

offset by a seasonally lower volume of turbot following the

seasonally strong first quarter

Lower free cash flow due to a 1Q22 receipt of insurance proceeds

and 2Q22 investing activities

Dividend of $0.50 paid on May 11, 2022; Total $1/share paid for

2021

$450m available liquidity at quarter-end

Acquisition of three 33,600 DWT chemical tankers, fleet > 3m dwt

*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities

Second-Quarter 2022 Results

4

Net Profit | Solid Results Across All Businesses

Second-Quarter 2022 Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 14:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
