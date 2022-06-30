Stolt Nielsen : Presentation (5.15Mb PDF)

Included in this presentation are various "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding the intent, opinion, belief or current expectations of the Company or its management with respect to, among other things, (i) goals and strategies, (ii) plans for new development, (iii) marketing plans, (iv) evaluation of the Company's markets, competition and competitive positions, and (v) trends which may be expressed or implied by financial or other information or statements contained herein. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance and outcomes to be materially different for any future results, performance or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include in particular, but are not limited to, the matters described in the section "Principal Risks" (p. 60 et seq.) in the most recent annual report available at www.stolt-nielsen.com.
Second-Quarter 2022 Results
Agenda | 2Q22 Results
Stolt Tankers
Stolthaven Terminals
Stolt Tank Containers
Stolt Sea Farm
Stolt-NielsenGas - Avenir LNG
Financials
Q&A
2Q22 Highlights | Highest Quarterly Net Profit Since 2007
2Q22vs. 1Q22
Net Profit of $58.6m, up from $52.3m in 1Q22
EBITDA of $176.4m, up from $158.5m mainly driven by:
OPERATING REVENUE
$ 689.1m
$ 606.2m
OPERATING PROFIT
$ 111.9m
$ 91.8m
FREE CASH FLOW*
$ 86.1m
$ 166.4m
EBITDA
$ 176.4m
$ 158.5m
NET PROFIT
$ 58.6m
$ 52.3m
NET DEBT TO EBITDA
3.44x
3.82x
Stolt Tankers higher spot volumes and freight rates
Stolthaven Terminals higher utilisation and throughput
volume
Stolt Tank Containers increased shipments and higher
demurrage revenue
Stolt Sea Farm higher fair value adjustment, and firm prices
offset by a seasonally lower volume of turbot following the
seasonally strong first quarter
Lower free cash flow due to a 1Q22 receipt of insurance proceeds
and 2Q22 investing activities
Dividend of $0.50 paid on May 11, 2022; Total $1/share paid for
2021
$450m available liquidity at quarter-end
Acquisition of three 33,600 DWT chemical tankers, fleet > 3m dwt
*Cash from operations less cash used for investing activities
Net Profit | Solid Results Across All Businesses
5
