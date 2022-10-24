Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:24 2022-10-24 am EDT
257.00 NOK   +1.18%
Stolt Nielsen : Sea Farm presents its digital transformation at cross-industry forum

10/24/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Stolt Sea Farm (SSF) recently presented its digital transformation programme and expertise at a conference hosted by Telefónica Empresas (business services) in Bilbao, Spain.

SSF's IT Manager, Manuel Rey (pictured above, second from right), and Food Operations Manager, Jorge Alfonso, were invited to speak at the event, 'Transformation and new digital solutions for the manufacturing industry', which was held to highlight how technology can help manage the current challenges faced by manufacturing businesses. Telefónica Empresas estimates that digitalisation can reduce logistics costs by between 10 and 20% and inventory costs by 30 to 50%.

Other attendees included representatives from steel producer Celsa, global logistics company DB Schenker, Spanish automotive engineering company Gestamp, and leading energy services provider Duro Felguera.

Manuel said: "It was a really good forum to meet representatives from other industries outside of aquaculture and leading providers of solutions for the digital transformation of manufacturing (Industry 5.0) who may be able to help us deliver our projects.

"We were able to introduce Stolt Sea Farm and the wide-ranging digital transformation we are currently undertaking, which includes enhancing our market forecasting, demand and sales planning capabilities and optimising our operations."

Digitalisation is an integral part of SSF's strategy and is helping to enhance flexibility in production, introduce and leverage innovation and technological expertise and continually improve services to customers.

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 09:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 798 M - -
Net income 2022 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 4,69%
Capitalization 1 285 M 1 285 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 6 553
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,00 $
Average target price 29,57 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Director
Lucas Vos President
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Julian Villar Head-Corporate Finance
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED86.49%1 285
AP MOLLER MAERSK-32.86%36 211
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-31.37%32 770
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-39.42%23 955
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-32.51%10 861
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-8.25%9 180