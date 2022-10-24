Stolt Nielsen : Sea Farm presents its digital transformation at cross-industry forum

Stolt Sea Farm (SSF) recently presented its digital transformation programme and expertise at a conference hosted by Telefónica Empresas (business services) in Bilbao, Spain.

SSF's IT Manager, Manuel Rey (pictured above, second from right), and Food Operations Manager, Jorge Alfonso, were invited to speak at the event, 'Transformation and new digital solutions for the manufacturing industry', which was held to highlight how technology can help manage the current challenges faced by manufacturing businesses. Telefónica Empresas estimates that digitalisation can reduce logistics costs by between 10 and 20% and inventory costs by 30 to 50%.

Other attendees included representatives from steel producer Celsa, global logistics company DB Schenker, Spanish automotive engineering company Gestamp, and leading energy services provider Duro Felguera.

Manuel said: "It was a really good forum to meet representatives from other industries outside of aquaculture and leading providers of solutions for the digital transformation of manufacturing (Industry 5.0) who may be able to help us deliver our projects.

"We were able to introduce Stolt Sea Farm and the wide-ranging digital transformation we are currently undertaking, which includes enhancing our market forecasting, demand and sales planning capabilities and optimising our operations."

Digitalisation is an integral part of SSF's strategy and is helping to enhance flexibility in production, introduce and leverage innovation and technological expertise and continually improve services to customers.