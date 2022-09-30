Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals Brazil opens the company's first nitrogen plant

Stolthaven Terminals Brazil, located in the Port of Santos, is now successfully operating its own nitrogen-generation plant, the first to operate in a port terminal in Brazil and a global first for the company.

The plant was established in partnership with, and will be operated by, White Martins, a representative of Linde, the world's largest industrial gases and engineering company.

It allows Stolthaven Terminals Brazil to manage its own supply of nitrogen for its operations, ensuring continued service reliability and efficiency for its customers. The move also supports Stolthaven Terminals' global strategy to adopt increasingly sustainable and innovative solutions to continuously enhance its operations.

Nitrogen is an inert gas, which acts as a stabiliser and pressure equaliser, and is fundamental in the storage, loading and unloading of liquid cargo in port terminals. Before the plant started operating in July 2022, Stolthaven Terminals Brazil acquired its nitrogen through external suppliers.

Now, using pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology, it can generate enough of its own supply - at purity levels above 98% - to cover most of the terminal's 150,000 m3 total tank capacity. The plant is also highly automated with remote monitoring, to ensure continuity of supply, reliability and safety, even during maintenance.

Another key benefit is that the terminal expects an 80% reduction in the movement of supply vehicles on site, which will lower fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Marcelo T. Schmitt, General Manager of Stolthaven Terminals Brazil, said: "We are happy to be able to implement the first-ever plant using PSA technology at a Stolthaven port terminal and also the first in Brazil.

"This partnership with White Martins supports our mission to be the most respected storage provider by our customers and to achieve excellence in sustainable and modern services and operations, and puts both companies at the technological forefront of nitrogen supply in port terminals."

Mário Simon, Executive Director of BRIG business, added: "White Martins has developed customized solutions to meet the most different sectors of the economy focusing on the needs of each client, enabling reliability and safety in operations.

"The partnership with Stolthaven Terminals was fundamental to developing a pioneering application of an onsite unit in Brazil, that is built within the customer's own production area, in a maritime terminal, which directly contributes to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."