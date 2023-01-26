Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:01 2023-01-26 am EST
254.00 NOK   +0.59%
01/25Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results
GL
01/25Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
01/18Stolt Nielsen : Tankers acts to protect whales and cetacean population
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals and XL Batteries announce partnership to develop an industrial-scale flow battery

01/26/2023 | 01:03pm EST
Stolthaven Terminals and XL Batteries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a flow battery with industrial-scale electricity storage capability.

The partnership brings together XL Batteries' expertise and innovations in flow battery technology and Stolthaven Terminals' global presence in providing bulk liquid services.

A flow battery is an electrochemical energy storage device in which two chemical solutions are pumped on opposite sides of a conductive membrane. Ion transfer across the membrane allows electrical energy to be either stored or used. XL Batteries' breakthrough chemistry provides a highly stable, efficient and sustainable solution at low cost.

As well as developing the technology, the companies will explore opportunities to apply it in the port and industrial sector. This includes the potential to support Stolthaven Terminals' ambition to make its primary activities carbon neutral and the potential decarbonisation of surrounding industrial and residential areas by providing local energy storage. In the future, flow battery technology also offers the potential to provide shore power to ships calling at its terminals.

President of Stolthaven Terminals, Guy Bessant, said: "While there has been significant focus on renewable power generation there has been less focus on long-term energy storage, which is critical for the global transition to 'greener' energy alternatives. Stolthaven Terminals has been working on finding a partner in electrochemical storage and in XL Batteries we have found one that shares our vision to use innovation and skills partnerships to develop energy solutions for the future."

Founder and CEO of XL Batteries, Tom Sisto, said: "We are excited to work with Stolthaven Terminals to help their transition to green-energy usage. Our plan to deploy XL batteries at Stolthaven Terminals represents a huge win for carbon neutrality, and we appreciate Stolthaven's recognition of XL's product differentiation and potential.

"Compared to other technologies, such as lithium-ion, vanadium flow and iron-air, XL's flow batteries are safer, more cost effective and a better overall fit for long-duration energy storage, which is critical for fully enabling renewables and carbon neutrality."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 18:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
