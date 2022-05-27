Log in
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/27 05:03:30 am EDT
176.60 NOK   +2.91%
04:49aSTOLT NIELSEN : Stolthaven Terminals completes sale of Port Alma terminal, Australia
PU
05/06Stolt-Nielsen Unit To Buy Three Japanese Chemical Tankers
MT
05/06Stolt Tankers to Purchase Three 33,600 DWT Chemical Tankers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals completes sale of Port Alma terminal, Australia

05/27/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Stolthaven Terminals has today concluded the sale of its Port Alma terminal in Queensland, Australia to a private buyer. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the sale, Stolthaven Teminals President, Guy Bessant, said "This divestment follows a strategic review of our terminal portfolio and is in line with our long-term strategy to invest in assets that are conveniently located to our customers' operations. We remain committed to developing our terminal network to deliver the safe and reliable services that we are known for."

Stolthaven Terminals will continue to serve its customers in the region from its terminals located in Coode Island and Newcastle, Australia and Bluff and Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:48:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 454 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 956 M 961 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 553
Free-Float 23,2%
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Director
Lucas Vos President
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Julian Villar Head-Corporate Finance
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED25.99%961
HAPAG-LLOYD AG43.10%74 739
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-13.43%53 739
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.45%34 192
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED29.43%20 830
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION3.72%14 896