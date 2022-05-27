Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals completes sale of Port Alma terminal, Australia

Stolthaven Terminals has today concluded the sale of its Port Alma terminal in Queensland, Australia to a private buyer. Further terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the sale, Stolthaven Teminals President, Guy Bessant, said "This divestment follows a strategic review of our terminal portfolio and is in line with our long-term strategy to invest in assets that are conveniently located to our customers' operations. We remain committed to developing our terminal network to deliver the safe and reliable services that we are known for."

Stolthaven Terminals will continue to serve its customers in the region from its terminals located in Coode Island and Newcastle, Australia and Bluff and Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.