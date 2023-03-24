Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association

Stolthaven Terminals is pleased to announce it has joined the Ammonia Energy Association (AEA), a global non-profit industry association that promotes the responsible use of ammonia as part of a sustainable energy economy.

Stolthaven believes low and zero-carbon new energies have a critical role to play as the shipping, storage and logistics industries move from traditional petroleum-based marine fuels to greener alternatives. The company is involved in a number of projects worldwide that are exploring the transition to green and blue energy, and the AEA provides essential resources, insights and industry connections to support further progress in this area.

Pim van den Doel, Commercial and Business Development Manager, EMEA, said: "As an infrastructure company with terminal assets and facilities in strategic locations, we believe we can complement other AEA members, many of which are technology companies or producers.

"We look forward to working with member organisations to develop projects that continue to drive the reduction of emissions and promote increasingly sustainable operations across the supply chain."

Stolthaven Terminals is currently involved in projects to provide storage solutions for hydrogen, ammonia and green methanol, including its new joint-venture terminal in Taiwan, a potential ammonia import facility at the Advario Stolthaven Antwerp terminal in partnership with Fluxys, and a potential project in partnership with the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex in Brazil to develop a terminal focused on storing and handling green hydrogen and associated products such as ammonia.

Stolt Tankers is also exploring the potential of ammonia as a fuel alternative.