Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:09:06 2023-03-24 am EDT
307.00 NOK   -2.07%
07:02aStolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association
PU
06:12aStolt Nielsen : Tankers leads discussion on ammonia's future-fuel potential
PU
03/20Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the First-Quarter 2023 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association

03/24/2023 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stolthaven Terminals is pleased to announce it has joined the Ammonia Energy Association (AEA), a global non-profit industry association that promotes the responsible use of ammonia as part of a sustainable energy economy.

Stolthaven believes low and zero-carbon new energies have a critical role to play as the shipping, storage and logistics industries move from traditional petroleum-based marine fuels to greener alternatives. The company is involved in a number of projects worldwide that are exploring the transition to green and blue energy, and the AEA provides essential resources, insights and industry connections to support further progress in this area.

Pim van den Doel, Commercial and Business Development Manager, EMEA, said: "As an infrastructure company with terminal assets and facilities in strategic locations, we believe we can complement other AEA members, many of which are technology companies or producers.

"We look forward to working with member organisations to develop projects that continue to drive the reduction of emissions and promote increasingly sustainable operations across the supply chain."

Stolthaven Terminals is currently involved in projects to provide storage solutions for hydrogen, ammonia and green methanol, including its new joint-venture terminal in Taiwan, a potential ammonia import facility at the Advario Stolthaven Antwerp terminal in partnership with Fluxys, and a potential project in partnership with the Pecém Industrial and Port Complex in Brazil to develop a terminal focused on storing and handling green hydrogen and associated products such as ammonia.

Stolt Tankers is also exploring the potential of ammonia as a fuel alternative.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
07:02aStolt Nielsen : Stolthaven Terminals joins the Ammonia Energy Association
PU
06:12aStolt Nielsen : Tankers leads discussion on ammonia's future-fuel potential
PU
03/20Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the First-Quarter 2023 Resu..
GL
03/20Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Conference Call For the First-Quarter 2023 Resu..
AQ
03/17Stolt Nielsen : Sustainability Report 2022 (0.82Mb
PU
03/16Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
03/16Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
03/16Stolt-Nielsen Limited 2022 Annual Report
AQ
03/16Stolt Nielsen : Annual Report 2022 (5.99Mb
PU
03/16Stolt Nielsen : Corporate Governance Report 2022 (0.10Mb
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 913 M - -
Net income 2023 375 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,40x
Yield 2023 7,02%
Capitalization 1 629 M 1 629 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 767
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 30,44 $
Average target price 36,80 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Director
Lucas Vos President
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Julian Villar Head-Corporate Finance
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED16.33%1 629
HAPAG-LLOYD AG68.47%57 279
AP MOLLER MAERSK4.93%40 429
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.30%25 328
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-7.45%12 796
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA5.56%12 711
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer