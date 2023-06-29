Introduction

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED (together with its group companies, the "Company") recognises that high standards of ethical behaviour and compliance with applicable laws and regulations are essential to protecting the reputation and long-term success of its business.

The business conduct principles and rules set out in this suppliers' code of conduct (the "code") are provided to ensure that all suppliers (as defined below) performing services on behalf of the company conduct their business and achieve their targets in an ethical, honest and legal manner.

All suppliers' ability to meet the requirements of the code, which represent the minimum standards of behaviour the company expects from all its suppliers, is regarded as a significant factor when the company is deciding to initiate or continue a business relationship with a supplier.