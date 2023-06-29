Suppliers' Code of Conduct
Table of contents
1.
INTRODUCTION
3
2.
APPLICABILITY
4
3.
STANDARD OF CONDUCT
5
3.1
Compliance with Laws and Commitment to Align with the UN Global Compact Ten Principles
5
3.2
Integrity
6
3.2.1
Bribery and Corruption
6
3.2.2
Facilitation Payments
6
3.2.3
Gifts and Hospitality
7
3.2.4
Conflict of Interest
7
3.2.5
Money Laundering
7
3.2.6
Sanctions
7
3.3
Fair Dealing
8
3.3.1
Anti-Competition
8
3.3.2
Insider Trading
8
3.4
Fair Treatment and Human Rights
9
3.5
Workplace Health and Safety
10
3.6
Environment
11
3.7
Export and Import Compliance
12
3.8
Confidentiality of Information
13
3.9
Financial Accounts and Record Keeping
14
3.10 Audit and Inspection Rights
15
3.11 Reporting of Non-Compliance and Seeking Advice
16
3.12
Proactive Approach
17
Introduction
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED (together with its group companies, the "Company") recognises that high standards of ethical behaviour and compliance with applicable laws and regulations are essential to protecting the reputation and long-term success of its business.
The business conduct principles and rules set out in this suppliers' code of conduct (the "code") are provided to ensure that all suppliers (as defined below) performing services on behalf of the company conduct their business and achieve their targets in an ethical, honest and legal manner.
All suppliers' ability to meet the requirements of the code, which represent the minimum standards of behaviour the company expects from all its suppliers, is regarded as a significant factor when the company is deciding to initiate or continue a business relationship with a supplier.
Back to table of contents
3
Applicability
The code is applicable to all suppliers and third parties who perform services on behalf of the company (herein referred to as "suppliers") and should be complied with at all times.
Back to table of contents
4
Standard of Conduct
Compliance with Laws
All suppliers shall at all times operate in full compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations where the supplier operates or conducts business.
Back to table of contents
5
