Stolt Nielsen : Sustainability Report 2022 (0.82Mb

As an organisation that plays an essential part in the global supply chain - transporting and storing products that touch every aspect of modern life and producing sustainable seafood - we recognise the impact that our operations have on the environment, our colleagues and wider society. Sustainability is therefore integral to our strategy, underpins operations across Stolt-Nielsen and helps us deliver value to our stakeholders.
Aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals
Stolt-Nielsen is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and we are working to reduce our environmental impact in line with its objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
We have the potential to make the greatest contribution to SDGs 12, 13 and 14 - Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action and Life Below Water - and we use these to guide our approach to sustainability.
Collaboration is key to our sustainability efforts, and we work closely with our customers, suppliers, investors, employees, industry groups and communities to make the greatest possible contribution through our activities.
Our commitment to building a sustainable business comes from the very top, with the Board of Directors pledging its full commitment in areas ranging from health and safety to emissions reduction, water conservation and employee wellbeing. We also have well-established safety, quality and environmental management systems in place to ensure sustainability principles are embedded in our culture, operations and risk management approach.
Each of our businesses has conducted a materiality assessment to determine the most important focus areas for sustainability. The materiality assessments are reviewed annually. During this year's review, additional input from external stakeholders at STC has led to an increased focus on supporting customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions from the purchase of transportation services. Stolt Tankers', Stolthaven Terminals' and Stolt Tank Containers' material topics were rated one to ten, with one being not at all important and ten being very important. At Stolt Sea Farm each topic was ranked in order of perceived importance. These results are used to drive relevant goal setting in conjunction with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's). Separate materiality assessments allow for a clearer sustainability strategy within each business.
Stolt Tankers
Global health crisis
Topic
1
Material Topics
Number
Materiality Assessment
Community engagement
2
10
Human rights
3
Diversity, inclusion and gender equality
4
Labour conditions
5
9
17
19
15
9
Maritime security
6
Talent development
7
20
18
16
stakeholders
Child labour, forced labour
8
8
1
8
14
Responsible procurement
11
Health and safety
9
13
21
6
Lobbying
10
to
7
3
5
7
Cyber-security
12
4
Importance
12
Anti-bribery,anti-corruption
15
Reporting and transparency
13
11
6
Business ethics, integrity and competitive behaviour
14
10
Legal, regulatory and compliance
16
5
Waste
17
2
Lifecycle planning
18
Ocean impact
19
Emissions to air
20
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Innovation and collaboration
21
Impact on business
Key
Environmental
Social/human
Governance
Stolthaven Terminals
Air quality: VOC and other air emissions
Topic
1
Material Topics
Number
Materiality Assessment
Process safety
2
10
Health and safety
3
2
3 1
Business ethics and compliance
4
5
Water and soil pollution
5
9
6
4
Business strategy and financial performance
6
10
8
Digital and technology
7
stakeholders
8
18
7
9
Waste management
8
Customer experience
11
21
16
Climate change risk
9
12
13
17
CO2 emissions and energy use
10
7
22
to
19
14
Water use
12
Importance
15
11
Innovation
13
6
20
Application of best practices
14
Training and development
15
Cyber-security
16
5
Taxation
17
Recruitment and retention
18
Community impact and engagement
19
Biodiversity
20
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Diversity and inclusion
21
Impact on business
Key
Human rights
22
Environmental
Social/human
Governance
Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022
19
Sustainability continued
Importance to stakeholders
Stolt Tank Containers
Employee safety and employee stop work rule
Topic
1
Material Topics
Number
Materiality Assessment
Chemical leak/fire in transit or explosion at a depot
2
10
Depots: wastewater release/other waste
containment loss
3
Reduction in GHG footprint (primarily through Scope 3
9
reduction)
4
Waste: management of five Rs: refuse, reduce, reuse,
repurpose, recycle
5
8
Employee wellbeing and work life balance
6
1
Working conditions for employees in offices
7
6
and depots
7
7
Human rights, child labour and modern slavery
8
11
2
8
Employee rewards and recognition
9
3
Talent development, training and career planning
10
12 4
6
Compliance with local regulations for operation
14
1513
10
5
of all depots
11
9
5
Viable business continuity plan
12
Cyber-security, data security and privacy laws
13
Develop and deliver solid ESG strategies and results
14
Accurate and transport reporting of financials
and metrics
15
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Impact on business
Key
Environmental
Social/human
Governance
Stakeholders Priority
16
15
14
13
12
11
10
9
8
7
6
5
4
3
2
Stolt Sea Farm
Topic
Material Topics
Number
Environmental impacts
1
1
Energy use and efficiency
2
14
Use of natural and limited resources
3
6
Chemicals of concern
4
Nature and biodiversity
5
7
3
Land use and landscape impact
6
8
9
Animal welfare
7
13 11
Antibiotics use and resistance
8
People practices in the workplace
9
Human rights
10
Community impacts
11
2
Unethical practices
12
16
4
Traceability to origin
13
Food safety and consumer health
14
5
Product innovation and development
15
15
Responsible marketing and labelling
16
12
10
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
SSF Operations Influence
20
Key
Environmental
Social/human
Governance/Products
Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022
Directors' Report
Health and Safety
At Stolt-Nielsen, our commitment to zero harm requires a strong, safety-focused culture. This culture is driven from the top. The management team and Board of Directors ensure the correct governance is in place and appropriate resources are available to assure robust processes, specialist training and proper reporting. They receive detailed safety performance reports on a quarterly basis.
Indicator
Stolt Tankers1
Stolthaven
Stolt Tank
Stolt
Terminals
Containers
Indicator
Sea Farm
Total Recordable
0.682
0.983
4.803
Average number of
5.3%
Case Frequency
occupational safety
(TRCF)
(2021: 0.822)
(2021: 0.803)
(2021: 6.723)
incidents per worker
(2021: 2.9%)
Lost Time Injury
0.382
0.353
1.603
Compared with the
5.4%
Frequency (LTIF)
aquaculture industry
(2021: 0.472)
(2021: 0.543)
(2021: 1.283)
(2021: 6.9%)
Serious Incidents
1
34
14
Serious Incidents
0
(2021: 0)
(2021: 0)
(2021: 0)
(2021: 0)
Performance key
Negative change from prior year
Excludes barging.
Per 1,000,000 hours' exposure.
Per 200,000 hours' exposure.
Positive change from prior year No change from prior year
4. Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers both reported the same serious incident for 2022. This was a single event caused by a leak at a plant next to our terminal and depot in Moerdijk, the Netherlands. The incident directly affected five of our employees.
Our health and safety approach
Everyone at Stolt-Nielsen has a role to play in keeping themselves and each other safe. We also rely on the skills and diligence of our operational and safety teams to keep our sites and ships running safely and efficiently. At a group level, we ensure we are:
Meeting or exceeding the latest industry standards
Measuring the number of incidents and near misses
Monitoring and reporting in line with established procedures and compliance requirements
Tracking and delivering training as scheduled
At the same time, our culture emphasises personal responsibility to mitigate risks, protect colleagues and drive continuous improvement across all processes and operations. Each of our businesses has robust governance and training programmes tailored to its specific risks.
2022 performance
During the year, we saw Total Recordable Case Frequency (TRCF) and Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) fall at Stolt Tankers. There was also some improvement across our other businesses. There were five serious incidents recorded during the year (2021: 0).
Two of these incidents were triggered by a single event caused by a leak at a plant next to Stolthaven's terminal and Stolt Tank Containers' depot in Moerdijk, the Netherlands. Serious incidents are defined as those having a 'high severity' according to the company's incident severity matrix. The last fatality of an employee or contractor was in 2018.
Stop Work Authority Programme
Our Stop Work Authority programme has been in place since 2014. It empowers everyone at Stolt-Nielsen to intervene and halt work that appears unsafe. Onshore and seafaring staff alike receive training on using this authority. They also receive a handy card (available in 18 languages) reminding them of the processes for taking action and raising concerns.
