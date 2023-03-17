Stolt Nielsen : Sustainability Report 2022 (0.82Mb

Sustainable growth

As an organisation that plays an essential part in the global supply chain - transporting and storing products that touch every aspect of modern life and producing sustainable seafood - we recognise the impact that our operations have on the environment, our colleagues and wider society. Sustainability is therefore integral to our strategy, underpins operations across Stolt-Nielsen and helps us deliver value to our stakeholders.

Aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Stolt-Nielsen is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and we are working to reduce our environmental impact in line with its objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We have the potential to make the greatest contribution to SDGs 12, 13 and 14 - Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action and Life Below Water - and we use these to guide our approach to sustainability.

Collaboration is key to our sustainability efforts, and we work closely with our customers, suppliers, investors, employees, industry groups and communities to make the greatest possible contribution through our activities.

You can find a full list of our memberships and trade associations at: stolt-nielsen.com/sustainability