Stolt Nielsen : Sustainability Report 2022 (0.82Mb

  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:52:26 2023-03-17 am EDT
307.50 NOK   +0.49%
08:32aStolt Nielsen : Sustainability Report 2022 (0.82Mb
PU
03/16Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
03/16Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stolt Nielsen : Sustainability Report 2022

03/17/2023
Directors' Report

Sustainability

Sustainable growth

Responsibility

Health

Environment

People

to Stakeholders

and Safety

 Pages 18-20

 Pages 21-25

 Pages 26-32

 Pages 33-36

Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022

17

Sustainability continued

Responsibility to Stakeholders

Sustainable growth

As an organisation that plays an essential part in the global supply chain - transporting and storing products that touch every aspect of modern life and producing sustainable seafood - we recognise the impact that our operations have on the environment, our colleagues and wider society. Sustainability is therefore integral to our strategy, underpins operations across Stolt-Nielsen and helps us deliver value to our stakeholders.

Aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

Stolt-Nielsen is a signatory of the UN Global Compact and we are working to reduce our environmental impact in line with its objectives and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We have the potential to make the greatest contribution to SDGs 12, 13 and 14 - Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action and Life Below Water - and we use these to guide our approach to sustainability.

Collaboration is key to our sustainability efforts, and we work closely with our customers, suppliers, investors, employees, industry groups and communities to make the greatest possible contribution through our activities.

You can find a full list of our memberships and trade associations at: stolt-nielsen.com/sustainability

Maintaining strong governance

Our commitment to building a sustainable business comes from the very top, with the Board of Directors pledging its full commitment in areas ranging from health and safety to emissions reduction, water conservation and employee wellbeing. We also have well-established safety, quality and environmental management systems in place to ensure sustainability principles are embedded in our culture, operations and risk management approach.

Read more

For more information on our sustainability policies and progress, please visit: stolt-nielsen.com/sustainability

18

Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022

Directors' Report

Material topics

Each of our businesses has conducted a materiality assessment to determine the most important focus areas for sustainability. The materiality assessments are reviewed annually. During this year's review, additional input from external stakeholders at STC has led to an increased focus on supporting customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions from the purchase of transportation services. Stolt Tankers', Stolthaven Terminals' and Stolt Tank Containers' material topics were rated one to ten, with one being not at all important and ten being very important. At Stolt Sea Farm each topic was ranked in order of perceived importance. These results are used to drive relevant goal setting in conjunction with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's). Separate materiality assessments allow for a clearer sustainability strategy within each business.

Stolt Tankers

Global health crisis

Topic

1

Material Topics

Number

Materiality Assessment

Community engagement

2

10

Human rights

3

Diversity, inclusion and gender equality

4

Labour conditions

5

9

17

19

15

9

Maritime security

6

Talent development

7

20

18

16

stakeholders

Child labour, forced labour

8

8

1

8

14

Responsible procurement

11

Health and safety

9

13

21

6

Lobbying

10

to

7

3

5

7

Cyber-security

12

4

Importance

12

Anti-bribery,anti-corruption

15

Reporting and transparency

13

11

6

Business ethics, integrity and competitive behaviour

14

10

Legal, regulatory and compliance

16

5

Waste

17

2

Lifecycle planning

18

Ocean impact

19

Emissions to air

20

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Innovation and collaboration

21

Impact on business

Key

Environmental

Social/human

Governance

Stolthaven Terminals

Air quality: VOC and other air emissions

Topic

1

Material Topics

Number

Materiality Assessment

Process safety

2

10

Health and safety

3

2

3 1

Business ethics and compliance

4

5

Water and soil pollution

5

9

6

4

Business strategy and financial performance

6

10

8

Digital and technology

7

stakeholders

8

18

7

9

Waste management

8

Customer experience

11

21

16

Climate change risk

9

12

13

17

CO2 emissions and energy use

10

7

22

to

19

14

Water use

12

Importance

15

11

Innovation

13

6

20

Application of best practices

14

Training and development

15

Cyber-security

16

5

Taxation

17

Recruitment and retention

18

Community impact and engagement

19

Biodiversity

20

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Diversity and inclusion

21

Impact on business

Key

Human rights

22

Environmental

Social/human

Governance

Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022

19

Sustainability continued

Importance to stakeholders

Stolt Tank Containers

Employee safety and employee stop work rule

Topic

1

Material Topics

Number

Materiality Assessment

Chemical leak/fire in transit or explosion at a depot

2

10

Depots: wastewater release/other waste

containment loss

3

Reduction in GHG footprint (primarily through Scope 3

9

reduction)

4

Waste: management of five Rs: refuse, reduce, reuse,

repurpose, recycle

5

8

Employee wellbeing and work life balance

6

1

Working conditions for employees in offices

7

6

and depots

7

7

Human rights, child labour and modern slavery

8

11

2

8

Employee rewards and recognition

9

3

Talent development, training and career planning

10

12 4

6

Compliance with local regulations for operation

14

1513

10

5

of all depots

11

9

5

Viable business continuity plan

12

Cyber-security, data security and privacy laws

13

Develop and deliver solid ESG strategies and results

14

Accurate and transport reporting of financials

and metrics

15

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Impact on business

Key

Environmental

Social/human

Governance

Stakeholders Priority

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

Stolt Sea Farm

Topic

Material Topics

Number

Environmental impacts

1

1

Energy use and efficiency

2

14

Use of natural and limited resources

3

6

Chemicals of concern

4

Nature and biodiversity

5

7

3

Land use and landscape impact

6

8

9

Animal welfare

7

13 11

Antibiotics use and resistance

8

People practices in the workplace

9

Human rights

10

Community impacts

11

2

Unethical practices

12

16

4

Traceability to origin

13

Food safety and consumer health

14

5

Product innovation and development

15

15

Responsible marketing and labelling

16

12

10

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

SSF Operations Influence

20

Key

Environmental

Social/human

Governance/Products

Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022

Directors' Report

Health and Safety

At Stolt-Nielsen, our commitment to zero harm requires a strong, safety-focused culture. This culture is driven from the top. The management team and Board of Directors ensure the correct governance is in place and appropriate resources are available to assure robust processes, specialist training and proper reporting. They receive detailed safety performance reports on a quarterly basis.

Indicator

Stolt Tankers1

Stolthaven

Stolt Tank

Stolt

Terminals

Containers

Indicator

Sea Farm

Total Recordable

0.682

0.983

4.803

Average number of

5.3%

Case Frequency

occupational safety

(TRCF)

(2021: 0.822)

(2021: 0.803)

(2021: 6.723)

incidents per worker

(2021: 2.9%)

Lost Time Injury

0.382

0.353

1.603

Compared with the

5.4%

Frequency (LTIF)

aquaculture industry

(2021: 0.472)

(2021: 0.543)

(2021: 1.283)

(2021: 6.9%)

Serious Incidents

1

34

14

Serious Incidents

0

(2021: 0)

(2021: 0)

(2021: 0)

(2021: 0)

Performance key

 Negative change from prior year 

  1. Excludes barging.
  2. Per 1,000,000 hours' exposure.
  3. Per 200,000 hours' exposure.

 Positive change from prior year  No change from prior year

4. Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers both reported the same serious incident for 2022. This was a single event caused by a leak at a plant next to our terminal and depot in Moerdijk, the Netherlands. The incident directly affected five of our employees.

Our health and safety approach

Everyone at Stolt-Nielsen has a role to play in keeping themselves and each other safe. We also rely on the skills and diligence of our operational and safety teams to keep our sites and ships running safely and efficiently. At a group level, we ensure we are:

  • Meeting or exceeding the latest industry standards
  • Measuring the number of incidents and near misses
  • Monitoring and reporting in line with established procedures and compliance requirements
  • Tracking and delivering training as scheduled

At the same time, our culture emphasises personal responsibility to mitigate risks, protect colleagues and drive continuous improvement across all processes and operations. Each of our businesses has robust governance and training programmes tailored to its specific risks.

2022 performance

During the year, we saw Total Recordable Case Frequency (TRCF) and Lost Time Injury Frequency (LTIF) fall at Stolt Tankers. There was also some improvement across our other businesses. There were five serious incidents recorded during the year (2021: 0).

Two of these incidents were triggered by a single event caused by a leak at a plant next to Stolthaven's terminal and Stolt Tank Containers' depot in Moerdijk, the Netherlands. Serious incidents are defined as those having a 'high severity' according to the company's incident severity matrix. The last fatality of an employee or contractor was in 2018.

Stop Work Authority Programme

Our Stop Work Authority programme has been in place since 2014. It empowers everyone at Stolt-Nielsen to intervene and halt work that appears unsafe. Onshore and seafaring staff alike receive training on using this authority. They also receive a handy card (available in 18 languages) reminding them of the processes for taking action and raising concerns.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited | Annual Report 2022

21

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 12:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
