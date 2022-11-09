Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Stolt-Nielsen Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SNI   BMG850801025

STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

(SNI)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:55 2022-11-09 am EST
260.50 NOK   +0.58%
Stolt Nielsen : Tankers shares expertise with leading centre for sustainable shipping

11/09/2022 | 04:31am EST
Stolt Tankers' Energy and Conservation Manager, Jose Gonzalez Celis, has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMZCS) in Copenhagen on a one-year secondment focusing on projects related to energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Jose joins Giorgio Guadagna, Stolt Tankers' Business Partner, Sustainability and Decarbonisation, who was seconded to the centre last year and will continue his assignment for another year..

In his role at Stolt Tankers, Jose is responsible for the company's energy-conservation strategy and, with the help of his team, the planning and managing of projects to deliver it. He describes the secondment as a continuation of both his existing relationship with the MMMZCS and his day-to-day role.

"I will be based within the centre's Onboard Vessel Solutions group, focusing on energy-efficiency related to, for example, ship-port interactions emissions and operational strategies. These will all contribute to the maritime industry achieving its greenhouse gas reduction ambitions for 2030 and 2050.

With both Giorgio and I seconded to the MMMZCS, we have joined other industry leaders at the forefront of decarbonisation efforts in the maritime industry. The centre gives Stolt Tankers access to information about innovations and technological developments that can help us achieve our own sustainability ambitions. It's also a good opportunity to collaborate with other key players on this very important topic.

Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 798 M - -
Net income 2022 262 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,34x
Yield 2022 4,43%
Capitalization 1 361 M 1 361 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 6 553
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,42 $
Average target price 29,57 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Director
Lucas Vos President
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Julian Villar Head-Corporate Finance
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED90.16%1 361
AP MOLLER MAERSK-34.67%37 086
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-35.81%31 496
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.23%24 934
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-32.67%10 818
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-10.82%9 245