Stolt Nielsen : Tankers shares expertise with leading centre for sustainable shipping

Stolt Tankers' Energy and Conservation Manager, Jose Gonzalez Celis, has joined the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMZCS) in Copenhagen on a one-year secondment focusing on projects related to energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Jose joins Giorgio Guadagna, Stolt Tankers' Business Partner, Sustainability and Decarbonisation, who was seconded to the centre last year and will continue his assignment for another year..

In his role at Stolt Tankers, Jose is responsible for the company's energy-conservation strategy and, with the help of his team, the planning and managing of projects to deliver it. He describes the secondment as a continuation of both his existing relationship with the MMMZCS and his day-to-day role.

"I will be based within the centre's Onboard Vessel Solutions group, focusing on energy-efficiency related to, for example, ship-port interactions emissions and operational strategies. These will all contribute to the maritime industry achieving its greenhouse gas reduction ambitions for 2030 and 2050.

With both Giorgio and I seconded to the MMMZCS, we have joined other industry leaders at the forefront of decarbonisation efforts in the maritime industry. The centre gives Stolt Tankers access to information about innovations and technological developments that can help us achieve our own sustainability ambitions. It's also a good opportunity to collaborate with other key players on this very important topic.