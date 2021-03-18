Stolt Nielsen : Publishes Annual Report 2020

LONDON, March 16, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its interactive Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 online . You can download a pdf of the full report here .

Highlights include:

A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year

Business reviews from each division

Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance

Environmental targets for each division and environmental performance for Stolt Tankers

A short film: Stolt-Nielsen 2020 in Review

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in

logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and

chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and

investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act