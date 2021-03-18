Log in
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED

Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 03/18 11:25:08 am
128.4 NOK   +1.10%
01:28pSTOLT NIELSEN  : Publishes Annual Report 2020
PU
03/16STOLT NIELSEN  : Publishes Annual Report 2020
AQ
02/11STOLT NIELSEN  : Declares Final Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share
AQ
Stolt Nielsen : Publishes Annual Report 2020

03/18/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Publishes Annual Report 2020

LONDON, March 16, 2021 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today published its interactive Annual Report for the financial year ended November 30, 2020 online. You can download a pdf of the full report here.

Highlights include:

  • A review of Stolt-Nielsen Limited's financial performance for the year
  • Business reviews from each division
  • Stolt-Nielsen's approach to sustainability, including health and safety performance
  • Environmental targets for each division and environmental performance for Stolt Tankers
  • A short film: Stolt-Nielsen 2020 in Review

For additional information please contact:

Investor Relations
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 20 7611 8985
[email protected]

Media Enquiries
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 20 7611 8926
[email protected]

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in
logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and
chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and
investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

Stolt-Nielsen Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 17:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 076 M - -
Net income 2021 64,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 809 M 799 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 402
Free-Float 29,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Niels Gregers Stolt-Nielsen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lucas Vos President
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge Chief Financial Officer
Samuel A. Cooperman Chairman
Peter Koenders Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STOLT-NIELSEN LIMITED15.45%798
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S7.06%42 103
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT48.20%27 098
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.10.75%18 962
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED52.33%8 546
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA57.16%5 645
