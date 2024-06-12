Stolt-Nielsen to host Capital Markets Day_today June-12-2024

Stolt Investments, Alex Ng, VP Corporate Development & Strategy, Stolt-Nielsen
Capital Allocation, Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen
Closing and Q & A, Udo Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen
As part of today’s presentation Stolt Tankers has revised its second-quarter guidance for average time-charter equivalent earnings to increase by 8-10% versus first quarter 2024 (up from a previously anticipated 6-8% increase as per the first-quarter results presentation).
The presentation can be viewed at https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/. A recording of the event will also be available via this link from Friday, June 14, 2024.
For additional information please contact:
Ellie Davison Head of Corporate Communications UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926 e.davison@stolt.com
Stolt-Nielsen Limited is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Companyâs portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemical logistics businesses: Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. The Companyâs segment includes Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. Stolt Tankers operates a fleet of chemical tankers, providing global transportation services for bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids and clean petroleum products. Stolthaven Terminalsâ global terminal network provides safe, storage and distribution services for chemicals, clean petroleum products, gas, vegetable oils, biofuels and oleochemicals in key markets and hubs worldwide. The Stolt Tank Containers is a provider of logistics and transportation services for door-to-door shipments of bulk-liquid chemicals and food-grade products.