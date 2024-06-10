LONDON, June 10, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) is pleased to invite investors, investment analysts, media and other stakeholders to attend our Capital Markets Day 2024 in London on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 11.00 CET.

For more information about the day please see the webpage: https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/capital-markets-day/

Please register your attendance by email to e.davison@stolt.com

The presentation will be made available on the day at https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/investors/financial-results/ and a recording of the event will also be available online from Friday, June 14.

For additional information please contact:

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions, Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-Nielsen Gas invests in opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

