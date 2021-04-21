Press Release

April 21, 2021

STONE HARBOR EMERGING MARKETS TOTAL INCOME FUND DECLARES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.07 PER SHARE

New York, New York - Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund ("the Fund"), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDI", announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.07 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. Based on the Fund's current share price of $9.14 and net asset value per share of $8.23 (as of close on April 20, 2021), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 9.19% and 10.21%, respectively.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Distribution Date Record Date Payable Date May 14, 2021 May 17, 2021 May 27, 2021 June 11, 2021 June 14, 2021 June 24, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 19, 2021 July 29, 2021

For the months listed above, the Fund's monthly distribution was reduced from the previously monthly distribution by $0.01 per share. The change in the Fund's distribution takes into account many factors, including but not limited to, the Fund's current and expected earnings, the Fund's net asset value, the overall market environment, changes in foreign exchange rates, and Stone Harbor's current economic and market outlook. Shareholders should note that to the extent the Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. The Fund's distribution rate is subject to change.

As of the date of this release, the Fund's shares are trading at a premium to net asset value ("NAV"). When the Fund is trading at a premium, shareholders that participate in the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "Plan") will generally have their distributions invested in newly issued common shares at a discount to the Fund's market price, as set forth in more detail in the Plan. Additional information about the Plan is included in the Fund's annual and semi-annual reports to shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through brokers or other financial intermediaries should discuss with their financial intermediaries whether it would be beneficial to participate in the Fund's Plan.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund's distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder's tax return (e.g., ordinary income, capital gain or return of capital).

The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company that is managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP ("Stone Harbor"). The Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation on its investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.