Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneCastle Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANX   US8617801043

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.

(BANX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneCastle Financial : Announces At-the-Market Offering - Form 8-K

10/21/2021 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces At-the-Market Offering

DENVER, October 21, 2021 - StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) ("StoneCastle" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under which it may offer and sell up to $30,000,000 of its common stock (the "Common Stock") from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering"). The Company intends to invest the net proceeds from any sales of its common stock in accordance with its investment policy. The timing and any amount of sales will be determined by a variety of factors determined by the Company.

Common Stock will be offered through B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley") which is serving as the sales agent. B. Riley may sell Common Stock by any lawful method deemed to be an "at-the-market offering" defined by Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales on any existing trading market. Sales may be made at market prices above the Company's net asset value (exclusive of any distributing commission or discount) prevailing at the time of a sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.

The Company's prospectus supplement filed today supplements information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-251349) for the offering of Common Stock. Potential investors should review the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and all other related documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for complete corporate information, including information pertaining to the ATM Offering and the risks associated with investing in the Company. Investors can obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company at (212) 468-5441 or 100 Fillmore Street, Suite 325, Denver, CO 80206.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX." Its primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that StoneCastle will achieve its investment objective. StoneCastle is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully StoneCastle investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
Investor Relations
212-468-5441

Disclaimer

StoneCastle Financial Corp. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 20:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
04:54pSTONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Announces At-the-Market Offering - Form 8-K
PU
04:51pSTONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
04:50pSTONECASTLE FINANCIAL : to Sell Up to $30 Million of Stock Through At-The-Market Offering
MT
04:40pSTONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Announces At-the-Market Offering
AQ
10/18STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Announces Estimated Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2021 and S..
AQ
09/27STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Net Asset Value Rises 0.6% to $22.05 Per Share At August-End
MT
09/27STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of August 2021
AQ
09/10STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Third Quarter 2..
AQ
09/10StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution for the Third Quarter of 2021, ..
CI
09/07STONECASTLE FINANCIAL : Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,0 M - -
Net income 2021 13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 6,91%
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,00 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjai Bhonsle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Farrell Chief Financial Officer
Rick Grove Chief Compliance Officer
Alan J. Ginsberg Lead Independent Director
Emil W. Henry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.15.84%145
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION24.81%9 399
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.37.98%6 515
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.60%4 476
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION53.97%3 241
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.80%2 686