Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneCastle Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BANX

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.

(BANX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value as of March 31, 2021 and Sets Date to Host the First Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

04/20/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s March 31, 2021 estimated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.62. The NAV was down ($0.06) from the prior month.

StoneCastle Financial will host a conference call for investors and other interested parties beginning at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 13, 2021 to discuss the Company’s financial results and investment performance and provide its current views on bank-related assets and the community banking market. The call will be hosted by Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Patrick Farrell, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the Internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. may dial 1-877-407-9039 and participants from outside the U.S. may dial 1-201-689-8470. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial’s investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The replay of the call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2021 through midnight (Eastern Time) on May 27, 2021. To access the replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-844-512-2921 the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671 and the passcode is 13718352. The archive of the webcast will be available on the StoneCastle Financial’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
Investor Relations
212-468-5441


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
04:20pStoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Estimated Net Asset Value as of March 3..
GL
03/19STONECASTLE FINANCIAL  : Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of Febr..
AQ
03/19StoneCastle Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as o..
GL
03/03StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share fo..
GL
03/01STONECASTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
03/01StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
GL
02/26STONECASTLE FINANCIAL  : Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as of Janu..
AQ
02/04StoneCastle Financial Corp. To Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020 Earnings Confe..
GL
02/01StoneCastle Financial Corp. Releases Month End Estimated Net Asset Value as o..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,9 M - -
Net income 2021 11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 7,62%
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,50 $
Last Close Price 19,95 $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sanjai Bhonsle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Farrell Chief Financial Officer
Rick Grove Chief Compliance Officer
Alan J. Ginsberg Lead Independent Director
Emil W. Henry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.3.64%131
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.16%8 559
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.55%4 022
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.87%3 096
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.05%2 579
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.23.49%2 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ