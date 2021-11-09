Log in
    BANX   US8617801043

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.

(BANX)
StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Announces Participation in the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit

11/09/2021 | 10:30am EST
Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BANX) today announced that Sanjai Bhonsle, CEO & Patrick Farrell, CFO will be attending the Q4 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, StoneCastle Financial's Chief Executive Officer, Sanjai Bhonsle, will highlight the Company's income generation investment thesis. The presentation will be webcast and a recording will be made available on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

We believe StoneCastle Financial Corp. is appropriate for an equity, fixed-income, income and/or impact portfolio strategy. StoneCastle's Company has a current dividend yield of approximately 7%.

Event:Q4 Investor Summit
Date:November 16-17th, 2021
Presentation:November 17th at 1:15PM ET
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PkJDszzGT52upsmzvqDTKQ

 

About StoneCastle

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is an SEC non-diversified closed end investment management company listed on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: BANX). The Company makes banking-related investments including money-center, regional and community banks, and other FDIC-insured institutions. StoneCastle's primary investment objective is income generation. StoneCastle has a dividend yield of approximately 7%. The Company is focused on capital preservation, and credit quality, providing risk-adjusted total return. StoneCastle's strategy is to invest in term loans, structured debt, regulatory capital, trust preferred/preferred securities, making long-term passive investments. The Company issues a monthly Net Asset Value (NAV) and hosts a quarterly conference call. The Company's leverage is limited to 33.33% as a regulated investment company. ArrowMark Partners, acquired certain assets and took over the management of StoneCastle under StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. ArrowMark Partners, with ~$20B AuM, offers a deep bench of financial and human resources dedicated to the Company. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is located in Denver, CO.

For further information:
Julie Muraco
Investor Relations
212-468-5441
jmuraco@arrowmarkpartners.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q4 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising of institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

