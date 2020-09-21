Log in
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Releases Month End Net Asset Value as of August 2020

09/21/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp., (NASDAQ:BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) as of August 31, 2020 was $21.04. The NAV was up $0.22 or approximately 1% as compared to the prior month-end.

This NAV is not a comprehensive statement of our financial condition or results for the month ended August 31, 2020. We advise you that our NAV per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 may differ materially from this NAV, which is given only as of August 31, 2020.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX.” Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle-ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that StoneCastle Financial will achieve its investment objective. StoneCastle Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of StoneCastle Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully StoneCastle Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Contact:

Julie Muraco
212-468-5441

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,6 M - -
Net income 2020 0,52 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 224x
Yield 2020 8,11%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
StoneCastle Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,67 $
Last Close Price 19,00 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjai Bhonsle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick J. Farrell Chief Financial Officer
Alan J. Ginsberg Lead Independent Director
Emil W. Henry Lead Independent Director
Karen Lynn Reidy Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.-14.80%125
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.95%5 836
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.74%3 303
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.03%2 470
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-27.17%2 248
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.60%1 954
