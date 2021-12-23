Brazil's Stone reportedly hires JPMorgan to assess strategic options, shares soar

SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company
StoneCo Ltd has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to assess
strategic alternatives, financial blog Brazil Journal reported
on Thursday.
Without disclosing how it got the information, Brazil
Journal said there are market talks about the company
considering going private or a potential sale.
U.S.-listed shares in the company soared after the report,
trading up about 17% in late afternoon, while Brazil-traded
share receipts of Stone jumped 20%.
JPMorgan and StoneCo did not immediately comment on the
matter.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by
Mark Porter and Diane Craft)