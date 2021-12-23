Log in
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
Brazil's Stone reportedly hires JPMorgan to assess strategic options, shares soar

12/23/2021 | 02:32pm EST
SAO PAULO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian payments company StoneCo Ltd has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to assess strategic alternatives, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Thursday.

Without disclosing how it got the information, Brazil Journal said there are market talks about the company considering going private or a potential sale.

U.S.-listed shares in the company soared after the report, trading up about 17% in late afternoon, while Brazil-traded share receipts of Stone jumped 20%.

JPMorgan and StoneCo did not immediately comment on the matter. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.07% 6.4207 Delayed Quote.2.12%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.63% 157.66 Delayed Quote.23.32%
STONECO LTD. 9.43% 17.49 Delayed Quote.-81.02%
