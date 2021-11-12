EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages StoneCo Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – STNE

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) resulting from allegations that Stone may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Stone securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2203.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 30, 2021, after the market closed, Stone announced its second quarter 2021 financial results in a press release, reporting an 8.1% year-over-year decrease in revenue “mainly due to adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements.” The Company stated that it had “implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted [Stone’s] reported results for the quarter.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.96, or 6%, to close at $46.54 per share on August 31, 2021, damaging investors.

Then, on October 26, 2021, PAX Global Technology Ltd’s Florida offices were raided by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and several other agencies as part of a federal investigation. According to an October 27, 2021 report by market analyst Viceroy Research, Stone states that PAX “is no longer [its] sole provider of POS services, [but the Company is] still substantially dependent on it to manufacture and assemble a substantial amount of [its] POS devices.” Moreover, another company replaced its PAX terminals “because it did not receive satisfactory answers from PAX regarding its POS devices connecting to websites not listed in their supplied documentation.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.64, or 7%, to close at $33.81 per share on October 27, 2021, further damaging investors.

