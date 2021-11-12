Log in
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against StoneCo Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

11/12/2021 | 05:52pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of StoneCo Ltd. (“Stone” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: STNE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Stone announced its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 30, 2021. The company disclosed an 8.1% drop in year-over-year revenue that it blamed on “adjustments in credit fair value and significantly lower credit disbursements.” According to the Company, it “implemented some prudent actions, like temporarily stopping the disbursement of credit and increasing coverage for potential future losses, which impacted [Stone’s] reported results for the quarter.” Based on this news, shares of Stone dropped by 6% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
