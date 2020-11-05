Log in
STONECO LTD.

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proxy advisers ISS against Linx-Stone deal, Glass Lewis favors it

11/05/2020 | 01:29pm EST

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services said that shareholders in Brazilian software company Linx SA should vote against a takeover by card processor StoneCo Ltd while Glass Lewis favors it, according to notes to investors.

StoneCo and TOTVS SA have been in a bidding war since August to take over Linx.

ISS said Linx has not given a strategic rationale to justify the deal, adding the company's shares had fallen more than 20% between Jan. 1 and the announcement of the proposed deal in August. Linx shares have now risen 3.3% year-to-date, while Brazil's benchmark stock index has fallen 15.4%.

"The offer does not represent a premium to prices before COVID-19 and appears to be in the trading range of the stock during 2019," ISS wrote. StoneCo offered a premium of 34.9% over the price prior to the takeover announcement.

ISS compares Linx multiples with companies such as TOTVS, Sinqia, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd and say StoneCo's offer price implies a discount to peers.

On the other hand, Glass Lewis recommended in favor of a deal with StoneCo. "The strategically sound arrangement with StoneCo provides the most certain and compelling terms available following a competitive and highly public sale process," it said in a note.

Glass Lewis added TOTVS's offer is lower in value and implies higher risks in terms of antitrust approval. Still, it said Linx should keep up talks with TOTVS in case a deal with StoneCo fails. Shareholders will vote on the StoneCo deal on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LINX S.A. 2.05% 36.41 End-of-day quote.2.80%
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD. 5.75% 43.17 Delayed Quote.19.56%
SINQIA S.A. 4.56% 21.09 End-of-day quote.-13.92%
STONECO LTD. 3.43% 60.98 Delayed Quote.47.46%
TOTVS S.A. 3.29% 28.6 End-of-day quote.32.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 319 M 598 M 598 M
Net income 2020 882 M 159 M 159 M
Net cash 2020 4 175 M 752 M 752 M
P/E ratio 2020 112x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 103 B 18 159 M 18 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 29,7x
EV / Sales 2021 21,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 303,46 BRL
Last Close Price 332,50 BRL
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECO LTD.47.46%18 159
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-4.52%82 404
ADYEN N.V.122.50%57 723
WORLDLINE5.15%21 288
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.17.24%16 746
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.119.44%8 584
