Proxy advisers ISS against Linx-Stone deal, Glass Lewis favors it

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services said that shareholders in Brazilian software company Linx SA should vote against a takeover by card processor StoneCo Ltd while Glass Lewis favors it, according to notes to investors.

StoneCo and TOTVS SA have been in a bidding war since August to take over Linx.

ISS said Linx has not given a strategic rationale to justify the deal, adding the company's shares had fallen more than 20% between Jan. 1 and the announcement of the proposed deal in August. Linx shares have now risen 3.3% year-to-date, while Brazil's benchmark stock index has fallen 15.4%.

"The offer does not represent a premium to prices before COVID-19 and appears to be in the trading range of the stock during 2019," ISS wrote. StoneCo offered a premium of 34.9% over the price prior to the takeover announcement.

ISS compares Linx multiples with companies such as TOTVS, Sinqia, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd and say StoneCo's offer price implies a discount to peers.

On the other hand, Glass Lewis recommended in favor of a deal with StoneCo. "The strategically sound arrangement with StoneCo provides the most certain and compelling terms available following a competitive and highly public sale process," it said in a note.

Glass Lewis added TOTVS's offer is lower in value and implies higher risks in terms of antitrust approval. Still, it said Linx should keep up talks with TOTVS in case a deal with StoneCo fails. Shareholders will vote on the StoneCo deal on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)