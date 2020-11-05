Proxy advisers ISS against Linx-Stone deal, Glass Lewis favors it

SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services said that shareholders in Brazilian
software company Linx SA should vote against a
takeover by card processor StoneCo Ltd while Glass
Lewis favors it, according to notes to investors.
StoneCo and TOTVS SA have been in a bidding war
since August to take over Linx.
ISS said Linx has not given a strategic rationale to justify
the deal, adding the company's shares had fallen more than 20%
between Jan. 1 and the announcement of the proposed deal in
August. Linx shares have now risen 3.3% year-to-date, while
Brazil's benchmark stock index has fallen 15.4%.
"The offer does not represent a premium to prices before
COVID-19 and appears to be in the trading range of the stock
during 2019," ISS wrote. StoneCo offered a premium of 34.9% over
the price prior to the takeover announcement.
ISS compares Linx multiples with companies such as TOTVS,
Sinqia, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd and say StoneCo's
offer price implies a discount to peers.
On the other hand, Glass Lewis recommended in favor of a
deal with StoneCo. "The strategically sound arrangement with
StoneCo provides the most certain and compelling terms available
following a competitive and highly public sale process," it said
in a note.
Glass Lewis added TOTVS's offer is lower in value and
implies higher risks in terms of antitrust approval. Still, it
said Linx should keep up talks with TOTVS in case a deal with
StoneCo fails. Shareholders will vote on the StoneCo deal on
Nov. 17.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)