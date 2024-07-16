STONECO LTD. ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER DEADLINE RESULTS

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 16, 2024 - StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (" StoneCo " or the " Company ") announces the results of the Early Tender Deadline pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in an offer to purchase and consent solicitation statement dated July 1, 2024 (the " Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation ").

Based on the information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender agent and the information agent for the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation (the " Tender and Information Agent "), tender instructions and Consents in the amounts set forth in the table below were validly delivered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 15, 2024 unless extended (the " Early Tender Deadline ").

Notes CUSIP and ISIN Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered Percentage of Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding Tendered 3.950% Senior Notes due 2028 CUSIP: 861787 AA7 / G85158 AA4 ISIN: US861787AA77 / USG85158AA43 US$500,000,000 US$294,558,000 58.91%

The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation will expire immediately after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 30, 2024, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Company (the " Expiration Time "). Registered holders (each, a " Holder " and, collectively, the " Holders ") were required to validly tender and not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, which includes the Early Tender Consideration. Holders may also participate in the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation by validly tendering Notes and delivering their Consent after the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Time, but they will be eligible to receive only the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation), which excludes the Early Tender Consideration. In addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as the case may be, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation will also receive Accrued Interest.

Payment for all the Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time and that are accepted for purchase will be made on the Final Settlement Date. It is anticipated that the Final Settlement Date will be on or around July 31, 2024. For the avoidance of doubt, there will not be any early settlement date and all the Notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time and that are accepted for purchase will be paid on the Final Settlement Date.

The Company is also soliciting Consents from Holders of the Notes to proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Notes (the " Indenture "), providing for, among other things, the elimination of substantially all of the restrictive covenants, various events of default and related provisions contained in the Indenture, as well as allowing the Company to replace itself as principal debtor in respect to the Notes by a substituted debtor; provided that the Company (and all other existing guarantors) shall guarantee the payment of all sums payable by the substituted debtor as such principal debtor on the same terms mutatis mutandis as the Notes and subject to certain other conditions (the " Proposed Amendments ").

The Company has received the Requisite Consents (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation), as certified in writing by the Company to the Trustee (as defined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation). With the other conditions to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation satisfied or waived, it is expected that StoneCo Ltd., Stone Instituição de Pagamento S.A., MNLT S.A., and Pagar.me Instituição de Pagamento S.A. and the Trustee will execute a supplemental indenture (the " Supplemental Indenture "). The Supplemental Indenture will be effective promptly upon their execution and delivery; however, the Proposed Amendments will not become operative until amounts payable by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation are deposited with the Tender and Information Agent or, upon the Tender and Information Agent's instructions, with DTC, on the Final Settlement Date.

The Company will pay a soliciting broker fee of US$2.50 for each US$1,000 principal amount of the Notes that are validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation to retail brokers that are appropriately designated by their tendering Holder clients to receive this fee; provided that such fee will only be paid with respect to tenders by Holders whose aggregate principal amount of Notes is US$250,000 or less.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation are available to Holders from the Tender and Information Agent. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation should be directed to D.F. King at +1 (888) 644-6071 (toll-free), +1 (212) 269-5550 (collect) or stoneco@dfking.com.

Under no circumstances shall this document constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of the Company, the guarantors or any of their affiliates in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation is not being made to, nor will the Company accept tenders of Notes from, Holders in any jurisdiction in which the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation would not be in compliance with the securities or blue-sky laws of such jurisdiction.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or that relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described in this press release will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. Neither the Company nor the guarantors undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

Disclaimer

This document must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation. This press release and the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation contain important information that must be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own legal, tax, accounting and financial advice, including as to any tax consequences, from its attorney, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. None of the Company, the guarantors, the Dealer Managers and Solicitation Agents, the Tender and Information Agent or any affiliate of such persons expresses any opinion as to whether the terms of the Tender Offer are fair to any Holder. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender and deliver Consent with respect to any Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@stone.co