StoneCo : Financial Statements

StoneCo Ltd.

Unaudited interim consolidated statement of profit or loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes 2022 2021 Net revenue from transaction activities and other services 17 554,920 318,285 Net revenue from subscription services and equipment rental 17 432,151 139,949 Financial income 17 949,750 368,791 Other financial income 17 133,438 40,642 Total revenue and income 2,070,259 867,667 Cost of services (674,368) (239,670) Administrative expenses (238,249) (117,607) Selling expenses (383,742) (162,765) Financial expenses, net (708,247) (92,496) Mark-to-market on equity securities designated at FVPL (322,996) - Other income (expenses), net (31,827) (41,516) 18 (2,359,429) (654,054) Loss on investment in associates (677) (3,607) Profit (loss) before income taxes (289,847) 210,006 Current income tax and social contribution 8.1 (67,810) (62,749) Deferred income tax and social contribution 8.1 44,619 11,058 Net income (loss) for the period (313,038) 158,315 Net income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent (313,224) 158,336 Non-controlling interests 186 (21) (313,038) 158,315 Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share for the period attributable to owners of the parent (in Brazilian Reais) 16 R$ (1.01) R$ 0.51 Diluted earnings (loss) per share for the period attributable to owners of the parent (in Brazilian Reais) 16 R$ (1.01) R$ 0.50

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.