StoneCo : Financial Statements
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
StoneCo Ltd.
March 31, 2022
StoneCo Ltd.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
December 31, 2021
Notes
March 31, 2022
(Recasted)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
4,169,611
4,495,645
Short-term investments
5
2,524,044
1,993,037
Financial assets from banking solution
20.5
2,498,780
2,346,474
Accounts receivable from card issuers
6
18,412,069
19,286,590
Trade accounts receivable
7
658,795
886,126
Recoverable taxes
202,674
214,837
Prepaid expenses
147,040
169,555
Derivative financial instruments assets
20
60,835
219,324
Other assets
242,708
332,864
28,916,556
29,944,452
Non-current assets
Trade accounts receivable NC
7
43,800
59,595
Accounts receivable from card issuers NC
6
13,192
-
Receivables from related parties
13.2
4,872
4,720
Deferred tax assets
8.3
498,087
580,492
Prepaid expenses NC
167,898
214,092
Other assets NC
140,891
141,693
Long-term investments
5
915,480
1,238,476
Investment in associates
65,572
66,454
Property and equipment
9
1,641,830
1,569,520
Intangible assets
10
8,446,456
8,253,462
11,938,078
12,128,504
Total assets
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
StoneCo Ltd.
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
December 31, 2021
Notes
|
March 31, 2022
|
(Recasted)
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Deposits from banking customers
20.5
2,367,798
2,201,861
Accounts payable to clients
11
14,990,480
15,723,331
Trade accounts payable
353,584
372,547
Loans and financing
12
3,144,351
2,578,755
Obligations to FIDC quota holders
12
1,294,544
1,294,806
Labor and social security liabilities
353,614
273,347
Taxes payable
202,921
176,453
Derivative financial instruments liabilities
20
400,697
23,244
Other liabilities
173,167
145,501
23,281,156
22,789,845
Non-current liabilities
Accounts payable to clients NC
6,919
3,171
Loans and financing NC
12
2,522,194
3,556,460
Obligations to FIDC quota holders NC
12
621,792
932,368
Deferred tax liabilities
8.3
486,015
628,526
Provision for contingencies
14
180,918
181,849
Labor and social security liabilities NC
22,219
32,749
Other liabilities NC
350,685
345,133
4,190,742
5,680,256
Total liabilities
|
|
Equity
15
|
Issued capital
15.1
76
76
Capital reserve
15.2
13,850,961
14,516,767
Treasury shares
15.3
(191,664)
(1,065,184)
Other comprehensive income
(173,587)
(35,792)
Retained earnings (accumulated losses)
(217,010)
96,214
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
13,268,776
13,512,081
Non-controlling interests
113,960
90,774
Total equity
13,382,736
13,602,855
Total liabilities and equity
40,854,634
42,072,956
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
StoneCo Ltd.
Unaudited interim consolidated statement of profit or loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended March 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Net revenue from transaction activities and other services
17
554,920
318,285
Net revenue from subscription services and equipment rental
17
432,151
139,949
Financial income
17
949,750
368,791
Other financial income
17
133,438
40,642
Total revenue and income
2,070,259
867,667
Cost of services
(674,368)
(239,670)
Administrative expenses
(238,249)
(117,607)
Selling expenses
(383,742)
(162,765)
Financial expenses, net
(708,247)
(92,496)
Mark-to-market on equity securities designated at FVPL
(322,996)
-
Other income (expenses), net
(31,827)
(41,516)
|
|
|
|
(677)
(3,607)
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(289,847)
210,006
Current income tax and social contribution
8.1
(67,810)
(62,749)
Deferred income tax and social contribution
8.1
44,619
11,058
Net income (loss) for the period
(313,038)
158,315
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(313,224)
158,336
Non-controlling interests
186
(21)
(313,038)
158,315
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic earnings (loss) per share for the period attributable to owners of the
parent (in Brazilian Reais)
16
R$ (1.01)
R$ 0.51
Diluted earnings (loss) per share for the period attributable to owners of the
parent (in Brazilian Reais)
16
R$ (1.01)
R$ 0.50
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
StoneCo Ltd.
Consolidated interim statement of other comprehensive income For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)
Three months ended March 31,
Notes
2022
2021
Net income (loss) for the period
(313,038)
158,315
Other comprehensive income
Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit
or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
Changes in the fair value of accounts receivable from card issuers at
fair value through other comprehensive income
(30,634)
(9,770)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(25,691)
563
Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedge - bond hedge
20.4
(88,572)
-
Unrealized loss on cash flow hedge - highly probable future imports
-
1,512
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
Effects IAS 29 in hyperinflationary economies
7
875
-
Changes in the fair value of equity instruments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
-
231,943
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
(144,022)
224,248
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax
(457,060)
382,563
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the parent CI
(451,019)
382,320
Non-controlling interests CI
(6,041)
243
(457,060)
382,563
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
