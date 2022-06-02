Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneCo Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.42 USD   +7.20%
05:42pSTONECO : Financial Statements
PU
05:21pStoneCo Q1 Q1 Adjusted EPS Declines, Revenue Rises; Sets Q2 Revenue Outlook-- Shares Climb 23% After-Hours
MT
05:02pSTONECO : Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
StoneCo : Financial Statements

06/02/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

StoneCo Ltd.

March 31, 2022

StoneCo Ltd.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

December 31, 2021

Notes

March 31, 2022

(Recasted)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

4,169,611

4,495,645

Short-term investments

5

2,524,044

1,993,037

Financial assets from banking solution

20.5

2,498,780

2,346,474

Accounts receivable from card issuers

6

18,412,069

19,286,590

Trade accounts receivable

7

658,795

886,126

Recoverable taxes

202,674

214,837

Prepaid expenses

147,040

169,555

Derivative financial instruments assets

20

60,835

219,324

Other assets

242,708

332,864

28,916,556

29,944,452

Non-current assets

Trade accounts receivable NC

7

43,800

59,595

Accounts receivable from card issuers NC

6

13,192

-

Receivables from related parties

13.2

4,872

4,720

Deferred tax assets

8.3

498,087

580,492

Prepaid expenses NC

167,898

214,092

Other assets NC

140,891

141,693

Long-term investments

5

915,480

1,238,476

Investment in associates

65,572

66,454

Property and equipment

9

1,641,830

1,569,520

Intangible assets

10

8,446,456

8,253,462

11,938,078

12,128,504

Total assets

40,854,634

42,072,956

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-2

StoneCo Ltd.

Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

December 31, 2021

Notes

March 31, 2022

(Recasted)

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Deposits from banking customers

20.5

2,367,798

2,201,861

Accounts payable to clients

11

14,990,480

15,723,331

Trade accounts payable

353,584

372,547

Loans and financing

12

3,144,351

2,578,755

Obligations to FIDC quota holders

12

1,294,544

1,294,806

Labor and social security liabilities

353,614

273,347

Taxes payable

202,921

176,453

Derivative financial instruments liabilities

20

400,697

23,244

Other liabilities

173,167

145,501

23,281,156

22,789,845

Non-current liabilities

Accounts payable to clients NC

6,919

3,171

Loans and financing NC

12

2,522,194

3,556,460

Obligations to FIDC quota holders NC

12

621,792

932,368

Deferred tax liabilities

8.3

486,015

628,526

Provision for contingencies

14

180,918

181,849

Labor and social security liabilities NC

22,219

32,749

Other liabilities NC

350,685

345,133

4,190,742

5,680,256

Total liabilities

27,471,898

28,470,101

Equity

15

Issued capital

15.1

76

76

Capital reserve

15.2

13,850,961

14,516,767

Treasury shares

15.3

(191,664)

(1,065,184)

Other comprehensive income

(173,587)

(35,792)

Retained earnings (accumulated losses)

(217,010)

96,214

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

13,268,776

13,512,081

Non-controlling interests

113,960

90,774

Total equity

13,382,736

13,602,855

Total liabilities and equity

40,854,634

42,072,956

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

StoneCo Ltd.

Unaudited interim consolidated statement of profit or loss For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Net revenue from transaction activities and other services

17

554,920

318,285

Net revenue from subscription services and equipment rental

17

432,151

139,949

Financial income

17

949,750

368,791

Other financial income

17

133,438

40,642

Total revenue and income

2,070,259

867,667

Cost of services

(674,368)

(239,670)

Administrative expenses

(238,249)

(117,607)

Selling expenses

(383,742)

(162,765)

Financial expenses, net

(708,247)

(92,496)

Mark-to-market on equity securities designated at FVPL

(322,996)

-

Other income (expenses), net

(31,827)

(41,516)

18

(2,359,429)

(654,054)

Loss on investment in associates

(677)

(3,607)

Profit (loss) before income taxes

(289,847)

210,006

Current income tax and social contribution

8.1

(67,810)

(62,749)

Deferred income tax and social contribution

8.1

44,619

11,058

Net income (loss) for the period

(313,038)

158,315

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(313,224)

158,336

Non-controlling interests

186

(21)

(313,038)

158,315

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic earnings (loss) per share for the period attributable to owners of the

parent (in Brazilian Reais)

16

R$ (1.01)

R$ 0.51

Diluted earnings (loss) per share for the period attributable to owners of the

parent (in Brazilian Reais)

16

R$ (1.01)

R$ 0.50

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-4

StoneCo Ltd.

Consolidated interim statement of other comprehensive income For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise stated)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2022

2021

Net income (loss) for the period

(313,038)

158,315

Other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit

or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):

Changes in the fair value of accounts receivable from card issuers at

fair value through other comprehensive income

(30,634)

(9,770)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(25,691)

563

Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedge - bond hedge

20.4

(88,572)

-

Unrealized loss on cash flow hedge - highly probable future imports

-

1,512

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):

Effects IAS 29 in hyperinflationary economies

7

875

-

Changes in the fair value of equity instruments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

-

231,943

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

(144,022)

224,248

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

(457,060)

382,563

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the parent CI

(451,019)

382,320

Non-controlling interests CI

(6,041)

243

(457,060)

382,563

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

StoneCo Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
