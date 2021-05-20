Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneCo Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

StoneCo Ltd. Announces New Share Repurchase Program and the Repurchase of US$ 199 Million Under the Former Program

05/20/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) (“Stone”) announced that its Board of Directors, pursuant to written resolutions dated May 19, 2021, has authorized a share repurchase program, under which Stone may repurchase up to US$ 200 million in outstanding Class A common shares.

This new share repurchase program is a replacement to the previous share repurchase program announced by Stone on May 13, 2019. Under the former program, Stone repurchased a total of 3,595,713 shares on an average price of USD 55.40 per share, with a total amount of US$ 199.2 million.

The new repurchase program will go into effect when Stone begins the share repurchases, which must occur within six (6) months counted as of the date of the Board Resolution by means of which the program was approved and does not have a fixed expiration date. The share repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise and are subject to market and business conditions, levels of available liquidity, cash requirements for other purposes, regulatory, and other relevant factors.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations

investors@stone.co


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about STONECO LTD.
05:46pSTONECO  : Authorizes $200 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
05:38pStoneCo Ltd. Announces New Share Repurchase Program and the Repurchase of US$..
GL
04:12pStoneCo Board Approves $200 Million Share Repurchase Plan
DJ
05/17STONECO LTD  : . Announces New Members of the Board of Directors and the Creatio..
AQ
05/05StoneCo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 1, 2021
GL
04/13STONECO  : Citigroup Downgrades StoneCo to Neutral Rating From Buy
MT
04/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazilian payments network Elo picks banks for IPO - sources
RE
04/07StoneCo Ltd. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended ..
GL
03/17STONECO  : Banco Santander Upgrades StoneCo to Hold from Underperform, Raises PT..
MT
03/12SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Largely Sidestep Late Markets Sell Down
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 560 M 1 054 M 1 054 M
Net income 2021 1 565 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2021 2 882 M 546 M 546 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 18 190 M 18 190 M 3 448 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 7 239
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 467,45 BRL
Last Close Price 61,20 BRL
Spread / Highest target 856%
Spread / Average Target 664%
Spread / Lowest Target 418%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONECO LTD.-29.79%18 190
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.4.32%91 512
ADYEN N.V.-10.28%63 521
WORLDLINE-6.09%25 383
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.4.06%18 513
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED173.22%18 334