    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/17 12:50:22 pm
21.02 USD   -33.61%
12:22pStoneCo Ltd. Down Nearly 32%, On Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
08:18aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
11/16STONECO : Reports Third Quarter of 2021 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
StoneCo Ltd. Down Nearly 32%, On Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

11/17/2021 | 12:22pm EST
StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $21.60, down $10.06 or 31.78%

-- Would be lowest close since May 13, 2020, when it closed at $21.15

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- Snaps a four day winning streak

-- Down 36.21% month-to-date

-- Down 74.26% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- Down 77.04% from its all-time closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Down 68.20% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 18, 2020), when it closed at $67.93

-- Down 77.04% from its 52 week closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $21.30; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2020, when it hit $20.39

-- Down 32.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

All data as of 12:04:31 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1222ET

Financials
Sales 2021 4 489 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2021 -488 M -88,7 M -88,7 M
Net cash 2021 1 240 M 226 M 226 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 53 761 M 9 781 M 9 777 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 7 239
Free-Float 71,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 174,02 BRL
Average target price 323,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 85,6%
Managers and Directors
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONECO LTD.-62.27%9 673
INTUIT INC.70.00%177 443
ADYEN N.V.36.38%90 487
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-18.63%70 436
WORLDLINE-35.15%16 148
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-8.81%9 522