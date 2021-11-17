StoneCo Ltd. Down Nearly 32%, On Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $21.60, down $10.06 or 31.78%

-- Would be lowest close since May 13, 2020, when it closed at $21.15

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- Snaps a four day winning streak

-- Down 36.21% month-to-date

-- Down 74.26% year-to-date; on pace for worst year on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

-- Down 77.04% from its all-time closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Down 68.20% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 18, 2020), when it closed at $67.93

-- Down 77.04% from its 52 week closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $21.30; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2020, when it hit $20.39

-- Down 32.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 25, 2018)

All data as of 12:04:31 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-21 1222ET