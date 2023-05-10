Advanced search
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
2023-05-09
13.46 USD   -2.53%
08:03aStoneCo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 17, 2023
GL
04/06StoneCo Announces Additional Board Changes
GL
04/06StoneCo Announces Additional Board Changes
GL
StoneCo Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 17, 2023

05/10/2023
GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE, B3: STOC31) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with first quarter 2023 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investors@stone.co

 


Financials
Sales 2023 11 574 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
Net income 2023 885 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2023 650 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 21 021 M 4 208 M 4 208 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 67,24 BRL
Average target price 71,83 BRL
Spread / Average Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Zinner Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
Silvio Jose Morais Chief Financial Officer
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
João Bernartt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONECO LTD.42.58%4 208
INTUIT INC.9.88%119 984
ADYEN N.V.9.83%48 039
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.98%32 969
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.80.57%13 832
WORLDLINE9.39%12 337
