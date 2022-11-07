Advanced search
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
10.70 USD   -1.02%
StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022
GL
StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022
AQ
11/04StoneCo Appoints Pedro Zinner Chief Executive Officer
MT
StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17, 2022

11/07/2022 | 04:51pm EST
GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (7:00pm BRT). A press release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

About Stone

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investors@stone.co


