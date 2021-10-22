Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneCo Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

StoneCo : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

10/22/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held November 22, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting of StoneCo Ltd. (the "AGM") will be held at the offices of Intertrust Law, 2nd Floor, Market Street, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9005, Cayman Islands on November 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Cayman time (GMT-5).

AGENDA

The AGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:

1. To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's financial statements and the Auditor's Report and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, be approved and ratified.

2. To resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the election of Pedro Franceschi, Mateus Scherer Schwening, and Diego Fresco Gutiérrez, and the reelection of the below nominees, as directors of the Company (the "Nominees"), each to serve for a one-year term, or until such person resigns or is removed in accordance with the terms of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be approved:

a. André Street de Aguiar;
b. Eduardo Cunha Monnerat Solon de Pontes;
c. Roberto Moses Thompson Motta;
d. Thomas A Patterson;
e. Ali Mazanderani;
f. Silvio José Morais; and
g. Luciana Ibiapina Lira Aguiar.

The AGM will also serve as an opportunity for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") has fixed the close of business on October 13, 2021, as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A common shares and the Class B common shares of the Company as at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.

The Company's 2020 annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 7, 2021 (the "Form 20-F"). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at https://investors.stone.co/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department by email at investors@stone.com.co.

In addition to the other information included in the Form 20-F, you will find in the Form 20-F biographies for the incumbent members of the Board.

The Board recommends that shareholders of the Company vote "FOR" the resolutions at the AGM. Your vote is very important to the Company.

Whether or not you plan to attend the AGM, please promptly complet e, date, sign and return the enclosed personalized proxy card attached to this Notice.

By Order of the Board of Directors

/s/André Street de Aguiar

Name: André Street de Aguiar

Title: Chairman of the Board of Directors

Dated: October 22, 2021

Registered Office:

c/o Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited

PO Box 10240, Harbour Place

Grand Cayman KY1-1002

Cayman Islands

Disclaimer

StoneCo Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 20:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about STONECO LTD.
04:04pSTONECO : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
10/15StoneCo Up Nearly 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/15STONECO : Shares Gain Amid Heavy Trading Volume
MT
10/05Shares in Santander's Getnet Brasil to start trading
RE
09/24SoftBank-backed Banco Inter and StoneCo in talks on potential merger -source
RE
09/08StoneCo Ltd. Class A on Pace for Lowest Close Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/03VIDEO : This week's gainers and losers
08/31STONECO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo ..
BU
08/31Financial Stocks Dropping Shortly Before Tuesday Close
MT
08/31Financial Stocks Edging Higher in Afternoon Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STONECO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 505 M 797 M 797 M
Net income 2021 1 022 M 181 M 181 M
Net cash 2021 1 251 M 221 M 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 61,9x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 67 992 M 12 017 M 12 034 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 8,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 239
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 220,09 BRL
Average target price 329,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONECO LTD.-53.65%12 017
INTUIT INC.50.20%157 943
ADYEN N.V.41.26%95 612
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.04%76 859
WORLDLINE-13.05%22 463
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED58.34%10 625