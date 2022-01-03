Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. StoneCo Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STNE   KYG851581069

STONECO LTD.

(STNE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

StoneCo Up Over 15%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $19.41, up $2.55 or 15.12%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 17, 2021, when it closed at $20.70

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 27, 2020, when it rose 27.38%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Down 79.37% from its all-time closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Down 76.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 4, 2021), when it closed at $82.67

-- Down 79.37% from its 52-week closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 29.83% from its 52-week closing low of $14.95 on Dec. 20, 2021

-- Traded as high as $19.47; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2021, when it hit $20.29

-- Up 15.49% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.08%

All data as of 11:43:49 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1202ET

All news about STONECO LTD.
12:02pStoneCo Up Over 15%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Foot Locker, Frontline, Quidel, StoneCo, Victoria's Secret...
2021Stone Reportedly Hires JPMorgan to Assess Strategic Options
CI
2021StoneCo Reportedly Hires JPMorgan To Explore Strategic Options; Shares Launched to One-..
MT
2021Brazil's StoneCo denies report on potential strategic reassessment
RE
2021Credit Suisse Downgrades StoneCo to Neutral from Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $2..
MT
2021Exclusive-Brazil central bank puts brakes on tougher rules for fintechs, sources say
RE
2021SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors StoneCo...
PR
2021Scotiabank Starts StoneCo at Sector Perform with $22 Price Target
MT
2021Brazil's Nubank slashes IPO valuation target to about $40 billion
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STONECO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 674 M 832 M 832 M
Net income 2021 -541 M -96,4 M -96,4 M
Net Debt 2021 3 300 M 588 M 588 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 29 059 M 5 209 M 5 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,92x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 7 239
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart STONECO LTD.
Duration : Period :
StoneCo Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONECO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 94,06 BRL
Average target price 220,61 BRL
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thiago dos Santos Piau Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Barbosa Estellita Lins President
Marcelo Bastianello Baldin VP-Finance & Principal Accounting Officer
André Street de Aguiar Chairman
Felipe Salvini Bourrus Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONECO LTD.0.00%5 209
INTUIT INC.0.00%182 139
ADYEN N.V.0.00%81 344
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.00%66 465
WORLDLINE0.00%15 634
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.0.00%12 235