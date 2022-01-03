StoneCo Up Over 15%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $19.41, up $2.55 or 15.12%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 17, 2021, when it closed at $20.70

-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 27, 2020, when it rose 27.38%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Down 79.37% from its all-time closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Down 76.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 4, 2021), when it closed at $82.67

-- Down 79.37% from its 52-week closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021

-- Up 29.83% from its 52-week closing low of $14.95 on Dec. 20, 2021

-- Traded as high as $19.47; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2021, when it hit $20.29

-- Up 15.49% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.08%

