StoneCo Up Over 15%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since May 2020 -- Data Talk

StoneCo Ltd. Class A (STNE) is currently at $19.41, up $2.55 or 15.12%
-- Would be highest close since Nov. 17, 2021, when it closed at $20.70
-- On pace for largest percent increase since May 27, 2020, when it rose 27.38%
-- Currently up two of the past three days
-- Down 79.37% from its all-time closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021
-- Down 76.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 4, 2021), when it closed at $82.67
-- Down 79.37% from its 52-week closing high of $94.09 on Feb. 17, 2021
-- Up 29.83% from its 52-week closing low of $14.95 on Dec. 20, 2021
-- Traded as high as $19.47; highest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2021, when it hit $20.29
-- Up 15.49% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 23, 2021, when it rose as much as 18.08%
All data as of 11:43:49 AM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
