Stonehorse Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHE
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
STONEHORSE ENERGY LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 23, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights
12,000,000
20/12/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
STONEHORSE ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
13086972429
1.3
ASX issuer code
SHE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
20/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?
No
Provide the estimated non-ranking end period
upon achievement of certain performance criteria, the Performance Rights will vest and the resultant shares will rank equally
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
upon achievement of certain performance criteria, the Performance Rights will vest and the resultant shares will rank equally
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
12,000,000
David Deloub
David Ross Deloub
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02446014-6A1060453?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Disclaimer
Stonehorse Energy Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:26:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
0,67 M
0,49 M
0,49 M
Net income 2021
-0,20 M
-0,15 M
-0,15 M
Net cash 2021
4,31 M
3,11 M
3,11 M
P/E ratio 2021
-55,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
10,3 M
7,41 M
7,40 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,27x
EV / Sales 2021
17,0x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
48,3%
