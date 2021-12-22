Stonehorse Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHE

For personal use only

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Performance Rights +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

20/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known?

No

Provide the estimated non-ranking end period

upon achievement of certain performance criteria, the Performance Rights will vest and the resultant shares will rank equally

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

upon achievement of certain performance criteria, the Performance Rights will vest and the resultant shares will rank equally

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 12,000,000 David Deloub David Ross Deloub

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02446014-6A1060453?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4