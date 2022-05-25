Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. StoneMor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STON   US86184W1062

STONEMOR INC.

(STON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/25 10:36:56 am EDT
3.415 USD   +50.44%
StoneMor Partners Enters Agreement to Be Bought by Axar Capital; StoneMor Shares Surge
MT
StoneMor Inc. Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Axar Capital Management, LP
AQ
TRANSCRIPT : StoneMor Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
STON Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of StoneMor Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

05/25/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) to a subsidiary of Axar Capital Management, LP for $3.50 in cash per share is fair to StoneMor shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages StoneMor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether StoneMor and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for StoneMor shareholders; (2) determine whether Axar is underpaying for StoneMor; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for StoneMor shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of StoneMor shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages StoneMor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
09:30aStoneMor Partners Enters Agreement to Be Bought by Axar Capital; StoneMor Shares Surge
MT
09:01aStoneMor Inc. Enters into Agreement to be Acquired by Axar Capital Management, LP
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : StoneMor Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12StoneMor Q1 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
05/12StoneMor Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12Earnings Flash (STON) STONEMOR PARTNERS L.P. Posts Q1 Revenue $81M
MT
05/12Stonemor Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
04/29STONEMOR : ANNOUNCES DATE OF CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 2022 FIRST QUARTER FIN..
PU
04/29StoneMor Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast To Discuss 2022 First Quart..
AQ
04/19STONEMOR : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 904
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart STONEMOR INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneMor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STONEMOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Redling President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey DiGiovanni Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew Martin Axelrod Chairman
Mooli Eisenbach Vice President-IT & Data Analytics
Tom Connolly Senior VP-Business Planning & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONEMOR INC.-0.44%269
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-17.62%1 484
INVOCARE LIMITED0.51%1 195
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-21.01%868
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-39.93%578
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED9.71%405