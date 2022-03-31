Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. StoneMor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STON   US86184W1062

STONEMOR INC.

(STON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STONEMOR : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K/A

03/31/2022 | 06:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STONEMOR INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

BENSALEM, PA - March 30, 2022 - StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) ("StoneMor" or the "Company"),a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes,today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $79.3 million compared to $74.9 million in in the fourth quarter in the prior year. Full year revenues were $322.8 million compared to $279.5 million in the prior year period.
Cemetery segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $3.4 million compared to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter in the prior year, representing a decrease of $7.5 million. Full year cemetery segment operating income was $43.8 million compared to $35.0 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $8.8 million.
Funeral home segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $0.1 million compared to operating income of $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year, representing a decrease of $1.6 million. Full year funeral home segment operating income was $3.7 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $1.4 million.
Corporate overhead expense increased to $10.9 million in the fourth quarter compared to $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year corporate overhead expense increased to $39.9 million compared to $36.0 million in the prior year period.
Fourth quarter operating loss was $8.2 million compared to operating income of $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year operating income was $3.8 million, compared to $3.3 million in the prior year period.
Fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations was $10.8 million compared to $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year net loss from continuing operations was $57.0 million compared to $37.3 million in the prior year period. Full year 2021 net loss from continuing operations included a loss on debt extinguishment of $40.1 million.
Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million compared to $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $105.2 million compared to $74.9 million in the prior year period. Fourth quarter and Full Year 2021 adjusted EBITDA included a one-time approximately $15 million net adjustment for realized trust losses.

Joe Redling, StoneMor's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "2021 was a remarkable year for our team, as we continued to weather the impacts of COVID-19, while executing at a high-level in the continued implementation

of our strategies and initiatives. We continued to grow our sales and revenues, with top-line revenue growth of 15.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the year ended December 31, 2020 and we have driven a $30.3 million improvement in our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year."

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $100.3 million of cash, including $16.4 million of restricted cash, and $390.2 million of total debt.

"During 2021, we exceeded our previously announced guidance target related to organic growth in our trust assets, while achieving 98.4% of our unlevered free cash flow target," said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "During the fourth quarter of 2021, we accelerated our strategy of reinvesting into our existing locations in an attempt to improve their quality and drive future revenue opportunities. That acceleration included $6.3 million of capital expenditure spend in the fourth quarter alone. We were in a position to accelerate this spend because of the prior success of our transformation plan and the hard-work of every member of the StoneMor team."

Redling added, "We are focused on the next phase of our transformation strategy - a commitment to strategic growth. During the first quarter of 2022, we completed three separate acquisitions, including 4 new cemeteries and 3 new funeral homes located in Virginia, Florida and West Virginia for a total purchase price of $18 million. We continue to seek out additional opportunities that can deliver high quality operations at accretive multiples."

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, March 30, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (888) 383-1618. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor's cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor's website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

StoneMor Inc.

(215) 826-4438

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company's transformation including the Company's pursuit of additional acquisition opportunities, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate,"

2

"continue," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "expect," "predict" and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor's major risks are related to uncertainties associated withcurrent business and economic disruptions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, sellers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor's ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor's ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, Field EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company's board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company's financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations,

3

management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company's GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(10,753

)

$

(5,677

)

$

(56,957

)

$

(37,341

)

Income tax benefit

(6,718

)

(1,522

)

(18,370

)

(4,855

)

Interest expense

9,268

10,585

38,974

45,537

Depreciation and amortization

1,964

2,277

8,082

9,152

Non-cash stock compensation

511

401

2,036

1,481

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

40,128

-

Loss on sale of business and other impairments

17

-

2,307

-

Other losses (gains), net

480

(129

)

1,016

(129

)

Inventory impairment

1,850

-

1,850

-

Cost of lots sold

1,205

1,450

6,351

5,796

EBITDA

(2,176

)

7,385

25,417

19,641

Change in deferred revenues

10,252

22,373

87,770

61,611

Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs

(1,519

)

(1,402

)

(8,005

)

(6,376

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

6,557

$

28,356

$

105,182

$

74,876

FIELD EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

EBITDA

$

(2,176

)

$

7,385

$

25,417

$

19,641

Corporate overhead

10,873

8,956

39,930

35,975

Less: non-cash stock compensation

511

401

2,036

1,481

Field EBITDA

$

8,186

$

15,940

$

63,311

$

54,135

UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

$

(7,801

)

$

(2,425

)

$

2,626

$

1,360

Cash interest payments

17,480

8,851

48,739

29,212

Unlevered cash provided by operating activities

9,679

6,426

51,365

30,572

Less: cash paid for capital expenditures

6,320

1,576

11,995

6,360

Unlevered free cash flow

$

3,359

$

4,850

$

39,370

$

24,212

4

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

$

83,882

$

39,244

Restricted cash

16,415

20,846

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

62,220

57,869

Prepaid expenses

6,971

5,290

Assets held for sale

-

28,575

Other current assets

11,459

16,884

Total current assets

180,947

168,708

Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance

72,309

75,301

Cemetery property

296,758

299,526

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

82,610

83,496

Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value

567,853

501,453

Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value

339,138

312,228

Deferred selling and obtaining costs

124,023

116,900

Deferred tax assets

21

9

Intangible assets, net

54,023

55,094

Other assets

23,462

22,248

Total assets

$

1,741,144

$

1,634,963

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

44,704

$

51,718

Liabilities held for sale

-

23,406

Accrued interest

4,344

95

Current portion, long-term debt

762

317

Total current liabilities

49,810

75,536

Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs

389,401

320,715

Deferred revenues

1,056,260

949,164

Deferred tax liabilities

10,878

29,652

Perpetual care trust corpus

339,138

312,228

Other long-term liabilities

41,399

40,081

Total liabilities

1,886,886

1,727,376

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 118,290,600 and 117,871,141 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

1,182

1,178

Paid-in capital in excess of par value

(83,286

)

(85,232

)

Accumulated deficit

(63,638

)

(8,359

)

Total stockholders' equity

(145,742

)

(92,413

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,741,144

$

1,634,963

5

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Cemetery:

Interments

$

20,355

$

16,311

$

85,734

$

67,853

Merchandise

17,091

15,682

68,095

60,600

Services

18,095

18,045

70,314

65,701

Investment and other

13,487

14,168

54,807

43,732

Funeral home:

Merchandise

5,407

5,536

22,949

21,637

Services

4,818

5,164

20,943

20,016

Total revenues

79,253

74,906

322,842

279,539

Costs and Expenses:

Cost of goods sold

17,104

11,812

51,746

40,119

Cemetery expense

20,927

18,279

76,464

68,654

Selling expense

15,528

12,292

58,962

49,668

General and administrative expense

10,641

9,298

42,018

37,970

Corporate overhead

10,873

8,956

39,930

35,975

Depreciation and amortization

1,964

2,277

8,082

9,152

Funeral home expenses:

Merchandise

1,478

1,602

6,285

5,872

Services

5,271

4,398

19,283

18,078

Other

3,173

2,735

12,974

10,839

Total costs and expenses

86,959

71,649

315,744

276,327

Loss on sale of business and other impairments

(17

)

-

(2,307

)

-

Other (losses) gains, net

(480

)

129

(1,016

)

129

Operating (loss) income

(8,203

)

3,386

3,775

3,341

Interest expense

(9,268

)

(10,585

)

(38,974

)

(45,537

)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

(40,128

)

-

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(17,471

)

(7,199

)

(75,327

)

(42,196

)

Income tax benefit

6,718

1,522

18,370

4,855

Net loss from continuing operations

(10,753

)

(5,677

)

(56,957

)

(37,341

)

Discontinued operations:

Income from operations of discontinued businesses

332

86

1,678

28,982

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Net income from discontinued operations

332

86

1,678

28,982

Net loss

$

(10,421

)

$

(5,591

)

$

(55,279

)

$

(8,359

)

Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.35

)

Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic)

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.27

Net loss per common share (basic)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.08

)

Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.48

)

$

(0.35

)

Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted)

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.27

Net loss per common share (diluted)

$

(0.09

)

$

(0.05

)

$

(0.47

)

$

(0.08

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

118,123

117,862

117,998

106,991

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

118,123

117,955

117,998

106,991

6

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

Net loss

$

(55,279

)

$

(8,359

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Cost of lots sold

6,351

5,796

Depreciation and amortization

8,122

9,395

Provision for bad debt

6,354

6,275

Non-cash compensation expense

2,036

1,481

Loss on debt extinguishment

40,128

-

Non-cash interest expense

4,341

17,884

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

1,486

(29,429

)

Other losses (gains), net

1,016

(129

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Payment of paid-in-kind interest

(18,440

)

-

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

(17,529

)

(20,453

)

Merchandise trust fund

(36,992

)

(25,988

)

Other assets

1,070

1,675

Deferred selling and obtaining costs

(8,005

)

(6,376

)

Deferred revenues

87,770

61,611

Deferred taxes, net

(18,786

)

(4,888

)

Payables and other liabilities

(1,017

)

(7,135

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,626

1,360

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

Cash paid for capital expenditures

(11,995

)

(6,360

)

Proceeds from divestitures

6,979

57,343

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(5,016

)

50,983

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock - related party

-

8,800

Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock - related party

-

8,200

Proceeds from borrowings

406,235

3,672

Repayments of debt

(332,203

)

(63,915

)

Principal payment on finance leases

(1,401

)

(1,561

)

Early redemption premium

(18,478

)

-

Cost of financing activities

(11,470

)

(4,170

)

Shares repurchased related to share-based compensation

(86

)

(46

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

42,597

(49,020

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

40,207

3,323

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-Beginning of period

60,090

56,767

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-End of period

$

100,297

$

60,090

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

48,739

$

29,212

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

2,908

1,154

Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:

Operating cash flows from operating leases

$

1,917

$

3,187

Operating cash flows from finance leases

337

421

Financing cash flows from finance leases

1,401

1,561

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$

3,425

$

467

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities

334

62

Accrued paid-in-kind interest on 2024 Notes

-

10,572

7

Disclaimer

Stonemor Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 10:15:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STONEMOR INC.
06:17aSTONEMOR : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:47aStoneMor's Q4 Loss Widens, Revenue Increases
MT
03/30STONEMOR : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
03/30TRANSCRIPT : StoneMor Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2022
CI
03/30StoneMor Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
AQ
03/30Earnings Flash (STON) STONEMOR PARTNERS Reports Q4 Revenue $79.3M
MT
03/23Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS PRESS : Click Here
PU
03/16STONEMOR : ANNOUNCES DATE OF CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST TO DISCUSS 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AN..
PU
03/16StoneMor Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2021 Fourth Quar..
AQ
01/18StoneMor Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 280 M - -
Net income 2020 -8,36 M - -
Net Debt 2020 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,90x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 564
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart STONEMOR INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneMor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONEMOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Redling President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey DiGiovanni Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Andrew Martin Axelrod Chairman
Mooli Eisenbach Vice President-IT & Data Analytics
Tom Connolly Senior VP-Business Planning & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONEMOR INC.25.88%339
FU SHOU YUAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-6.04%1 708
INVOCARE LIMITED2.38%1 293
PARK LAWN CORPORATION-17.45%932
CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.-17.88%810
PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED4.51%410