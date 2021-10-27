Q3 2021 Earnings Release Presentation

Log in
Q3 2021 Results

October 28, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other factors, the impact of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy, and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; the reduced purchases, loss or bankruptcy of a major customer or supplier; the costs and timing of facility closures, business realignment or similar actions; a significant change in automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle and agricultural vehicle production; competitive market conditions and resulting effects on sales and pricing; our ability to successfully launch/produce products for awarded business; adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions, including tariffs, affecting our products or customers products; labor disruptions at Stoneridge's facilities or at any of Stoneridge's significant customers or suppliers; the ability of suppliers to supply Stoneridge with parts and components at competitive prices on a timely basis; the amount of Stoneridge's indebtedness and the restrictive covenants contained in the agreements governing its indebtedness, including its revolving credit facility; customer acceptance of new products; capital availability or costs, including changes in interest rates or market perceptions; the failure to achieve successful integration of any acquired company or business; the occurrence or non-occurrence of circumstances beyond Stoneridge's control; and the items described in "Risk Factors" and other uncertainties or risks discussed in Stoneridge's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Important factors that could cause the performance of the commercial vehicle and automotive industry to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include factors such as (1) economic instability or poor economic conditions in the United States and global markets, (2) changes in economic conditions, housing prices, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, including shortages of and increases or volatility in the price of oil, (3) changes in laws and regulations, (4) the state of the credit markets, (5) political stability, (6) international conflicts and (7) the occurrence of force majeure events.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be considered with the other cautionary statements in Stoneridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; Stoneridge's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Stoneridge operates may differ materially from those described in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In addition, even if Stoneridge's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Stoneridge operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

This presentation contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this presentation. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Stoneridge undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Stoneridge does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Rounding Disclosure: There may be slight immaterial differences between figures represented in our public filings compared to what is shown in this presentation. The differences are the result of rounding due to the representation of values in millions rather than thousands in public filings.

2

Q3 2021 Summary

  • Externalities continued to significantly impact the quarter - ($0.25) adjusted EPS headwind vs. prior expectations
    • We outperformed our end-markets. End-market decline of 7.4% vs. Stoneridge revenue decline of 5.6% Q2 to Q3.
    • Despite net supply chain related costs of $6.3 million in the third quarter, continued making progress to offset externalities. Offset $4.9 million of total incremental costs in Q3 vs. $2.2 million in Q2. Expecting mitigation actions to result in continued progress vs. incremental costs in Q4 and beyond.
  • Continued momentum in both OEM and retrofit MirrorEye® channels
    • First OEM program in process of launching in Europe - current customer forecasts suggest initial take rates will meet or exceed previously quoted take rates for this program
    • Expanded or initiated retrofit programs with 5 North American fleets that represent ~20,000 vehicles
    • Expanded fleet trial program with Schneider to ~200 trucks

Q3 2021 Financial Performance

Reported

Adjusted*

Sales

$181.7 million

-

Gross Profit

$36.0 million

$36.6 million

Margin

19.8%

20.2%

Operating Loss

($8.9) million

($6.9) million

Margin

(4.9%)

(3.8%)

Tax Rate

(5.4%)

7.1%

EPS

($0.38)

($0.27)

Adjusted EBITDA

-

$1.8 million

Margin

1.0%

2021 Adjusted Full-Year Guidance

2021 Guidance

2021 Guidance

Previous**

Updated**

Adjusted Sales

$770.0 - $790.0 million

$740.0 - $750.0 million

Adjusted

24.0%

- 25.0%

22.25% - 22.5%

Gross Margin

Adjusted Operating

2.0%

- 2.5%

(1.8%) - (1.4%)

Margin

Adjusted Tax Rate

n/a

n/a

Adjusted EPS

$0.20

- $0.30

($0.60) - ($0.50)

Adjusted

6.5%

- 7.0%

3.1% - 3.5%

EBITDA Margin

*Divested soot sensor product business contributed $3.2 million in revenue and $0.01 adjusted EPS in the third quarter of 2021

3

**Guidance excludes the divested soot sensor business which contributed $8.6 million in revenue and $0.04 adjusted EPS year-to-date

Leadership Announcement

  • Matt Horvath was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective
  • August 31st
    During his five-year tenure at the Company, Matt previously served as the Company's Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations,
  • and prior to that as Director of Investor Relations
    Before joining Stoneridge, Matt spent six years at EY in the Transaction Advisory practice, primarily focused on business and asset valuation with a
  • focus on the automotive and transportation industry
    Matt graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in
  • Finance
    Matt will be focused on continuing to execute on our strategic objectives with a focus on long-term, profitable growth, a strong balance sheet, and efficient and effective deployment of our available capital to drive shareholder value

Matt Horvath appointed Chief Financial Officer focused on executing on our strategic objectives and

driving shareholder value

4

Financial Summary

$'s in USD Millions

Q2 2021 vs. Q3 2021*

$189.0

Sales*

$178.5

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Adjusted

$50.0

$42.7

$36.5

25%

22.6%

20.4%

20%

Gross Profit*

$-

15%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Adjusted

-1.4%

Operating

($2.6)

-4.1%

Income*

($7.4)

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Adjusted

10.0

$6.6

$1.3

EBITDA*

3.5%

0.0

0.7%

0%

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Adjusted

$(0.16)

EPS*

$(0.28)

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q3 Financial Highlights*

End-market sales decline of 7.4% vs. Stoneridge sales decline of 5.6% from Q2 to Q3 as supply chain constraints reduced production

Adjusted sales in Q3 2021 includes unfavorable currency impact of approximately ($1.1) million vs. Q2 2021

Supply chain-related constraints reduced operating performance however, improved ability to offset supply chain related costs in Q3 vs Q2

Approximately ($6.3 million) net impact in Q3 2021 vs. ($4.0 million) in Q2 2021 due to incremental material and logistics costs and labor inefficiencies

Incremental costs beginning in Q3 related to increase in "traditional" freight costs ($1.2 million in Q3)

Continued focus on managing engineering and SG&A costs while supporting program launches and technology development

Incremental engineering costs in the third quarter to support program launches

Annual incentive compensation program expense reduced due to current full-year outlook

Despite external challenges, we outperformed our end-markets and improved our ability to offset

supply chain related costs in Q3 vs. Q2

*Excluding divested business in all periods presented. Refer to exhibits for reconciliations

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stoneridge Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
