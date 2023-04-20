Advanced search
STONERIDGE, INC.

(SRI)
04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
18.99 USD   +0.05%
05:31pStoneridge, inc. to broadcast its first-quarter 2023 conference call on the web
PR
05:08pStoneridge Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/18STONERIDGE INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS FIRST-QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

04/20/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
NOVI, Mich., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its first-quarter 2023 earnings conference call live on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jim Zizelman, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic systems, components and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.


