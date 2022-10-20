Advanced search
    SRI   US86183P1021

STONERIDGE, INC.

(SRI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
18.25 USD   +0.83%
STONERIDGE, INC. TO BROADCAST ITS THIRD-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON THE WEB

10/20/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
NOVI, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call live on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jon DeGaynor, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

 

© PRNewswire 2022
