CDP SCORE REPORT - CLIMATE CHANGE 2023
Stoneridge, Inc.
Region
Country/Area
Questionnaire
Activity Group
North America
United States of America
Capital goods
Electrical & electronic equipment
The CDP Score Report allows companies to understand their score and indicate which categories require attention to reach higher scoring levels. This enables companies to progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking and comparison with peers, in order to continuously improve their Climate Change governance.
Your CDP score
Average performance
Electrical & electronic equipmentNorth America
UNDERSTANDING YOUR SCORE REPORT
ACTIVITY GROUP PERFORMANCE
Electrical & electronic equipment
Global Average
Stoneridge, Inc. received a B which is in the Management band. This is higher than the North America regional average of C, and higher than the Electrical & electronic equipment sector average of C.
Leadership (A/A-): Implementing current best practices Management (B/B-): Taking coordinated action on climate issues Awareness (C/C-): Knowledge of impacts on, and of, climate issues
Disclosure (D/D-): Transparent about climate issues
Your company is amongst 40% of companies that reached Management level in your Activity Group.
*Please note that the peer group average scores are compiled with only investor-requested company scores
CDP SCORE REPORT - WATER SECURITY 2023
Stoneridge, Inc.
Region
Country/Area
Questionnaire
Activity Group
North America
United States of America
Capital goods
Electrical & electronic equipment
The CDP Score Report allows companies to understand their score and indicate which categories require attention to reach higher scoring levels. This enables companies to progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking and comparison with peers, in order to continuously improve their Water governance. Investors will additionally receive a copy of the CDP Score Report upon request. For further feedback please contact your account manager or your key CDP contact.
Your CDP score
Average performance
Electrical & electronic equipmentNorth America
UNDERSTANDING YOUR SCORE REPORT
ACTIVITY GROUP PERFORMANCE
Electrical & electronic equipment
Global Average
Stoneridge, Inc. received a B- which is in the Management band. This is higher than the North America regional average of C, and higher than the Electrical & electronic equipment sector average of C.
Leadership (A/A-): Implementing current best practices Management (B/B-): Taking coordinated action on water issues Awareness (C/C-): Knowledge of impacts on, and of, water issues Disclosure (D/D-): Transparent about water issues
Your company is amongst 35% of companies that reached Management level in your Activity Group.
*Please note that the peer group average scores are compiled with only investor-requested company scores
