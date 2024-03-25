CDP SCORE REPORT - CLIMATE CHANGE 2023

Stoneridge, Inc.

Region

Country/Area

Questionnaire

Activity Group

North America

United States of America

Capital goods

Electrical & electronic equipment

The CDP Score Report allows companies to understand their score and indicate which categories require attention to reach higher scoring levels. This enables companies to progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking and comparison with peers, in order to continuously improve their Climate Change governance. Investors will additionally receive a copy of the CDP Score Report upon request. For further feedback please contact your account manager or your key CDP contact.

Your CDP score

Average performance

Electrical & electronic equipmentNorth America

UNDERSTANDING YOUR SCORE REPORT

ACTIVITY GROUP PERFORMANCE

Electrical & electronic equipment

Global Average

Stoneridge, Inc. received a B which is in the Management band. This is higher than the North America regional average of C, and higher than the Electrical & electronic equipment sector average of C.

Leadership (A/A-): Implementing current best practices Management (B/B-): Taking coordinated action on climate issues Awareness (C/C-): Knowledge of impacts on, and of, climate issues

Disclosure (D/D-): Transparent about climate issues

Your company is amongst 40% of companies that reached Management level in your Activity Group.

*Please note that the peer group average scores are compiled with only investor-requested company scores

CDP SCORE REPORT - WATER SECURITY 2023

Stoneridge, Inc.

Region

Country/Area

Questionnaire

Activity Group

North America

United States of America

Capital goods

Electrical & electronic equipment

The CDP Score Report allows companies to understand their score and indicate which categories require attention to reach higher scoring levels. This enables companies to progress towards environmental stewardship through benchmarking and comparison with peers, in order to continuously improve their Water governance. Investors will additionally receive a copy of the CDP Score Report upon request. For further feedback please contact your account manager or your key CDP contact.

Your CDP score

Average performance

Electrical & electronic equipmentNorth America

UNDERSTANDING YOUR SCORE REPORT

ACTIVITY GROUP PERFORMANCE

Electrical & electronic equipment

Global Average

Stoneridge, Inc. received a B- which is in the Management band. This is higher than the North America regional average of C, and higher than the Electrical & electronic equipment sector average of C.

Leadership (A/A-): Implementing current best practices Management (B/B-): Taking coordinated action on water issues Awareness (C/C-): Knowledge of impacts on, and of, water issues Disclosure (D/D-): Transparent about water issues

Your company is amongst 35% of companies that reached Management level in your Activity Group.

*Please note that the peer group average scores are compiled with only investor-requested company scores