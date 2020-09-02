Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stoneridge, Inc.    SRI

STONERIDGE, INC.

(SRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stoneridge : to Present at C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

NOVI, Mich. - September 2, 2020 - Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference with a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the 'Investors/Webcasts & Presentations' section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Horvath

Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Matthew.Horvath@Stoneridge.com

+1.248.324.3883

Disclaimer

Stoneridge Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 17:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STONERIDGE, INC.
01:10pSTONERIDGE : to Present at C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference
PU
08/28STONERIDGE : President and CEO Jon DeGaynor Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2..
PR
08/03STONERIDGE : to Present at J.P. Morgan 2020 Auto Conference
PU
07/30STONERIDGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/29STONERIDGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29STONERIDGE : Q2 2020 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
07/29STONERIDGE : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/29STONERIDGE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/28STONERIDGE : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statem..
AQ
07/16STONERIDGE, INC. : To Broadcast Its Second-Quarter 2020 Conference Call On The W..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 599 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 552 M 552 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart STONERIDGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Stoneridge, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONERIDGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,50 $
Last Close Price 20,46 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Blair De Gaynor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William M. Lasky Chairman
Kevin Heigel Vice President-Operations
Robert R. Krakowiak Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Theresa G. Mitchell Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STONERIDGE, INC.-30.22%552
DENSO CORPORATION-11.74%32 214
APTIV PLC-8.34%23 506
CONTINENTAL AG-22.73%21 289
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-8.01%18 794
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-3.16%17 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group