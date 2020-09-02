Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Stoneridge, Inc.    SRI

STONERIDGE, INC.

(SRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stoneridge : to Present at C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) today announced that Jon DeGaynor, chief executive officer, and Bob Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will participate in C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference with a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Details on how to join the fireside chat via webcast will be posted to the "Investors/Webcasts & Presentations" section of the Company's website (www.stoneridge.com) prior to the presentation. 

About Stoneridge, Inc.
Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com

Contacts: 
Matthew Horvath
Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Matthew.Horvath@Stoneridge.com
+1.248.324.3883

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-to-present-at-cl-kings-18th-annual-best-ideas-conference-301123340.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STONERIDGE, INC.
04:31pSTONERIDGE : to Present at C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference
PR
01:10pSTONERIDGE : to Present at C.L. King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference
PU
08/28STONERIDGE : President and CEO Jon DeGaynor Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2..
PR
08/03STONERIDGE : to Present at J.P. Morgan 2020 Auto Conference
PU
07/30STONERIDGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/29STONERIDGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29STONERIDGE : Q2 2020 Earnings Release Presentation
PU
07/29STONERIDGE : Reports Second-Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/29STONERIDGE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/28STONERIDGE : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group