    SNEX   US8618961085

STONEX GROUP INC.

(SNEX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
75.65 USD   -4.59%
City Index Announces Rebrand, Real-time Performance Analytics Function for UK Traders
BU
06/10INSIDER SELL : Stonex Group
MT
06/08INSIDER SELL : Stonex Group
MT
City Index Announces Rebrand, Real-time Performance Analytics Function for UK Traders

06/13/2022 | 05:25am EDT
City Index, a leading provider of global trading platforms, today announced the launch of its new brand, as it continues to grow its position as one of the leading names in CFD trading and spread betting in the UK. To empower its clients with better access to news, data and exclusive insights, the company also introduced its new innovative Performance Analytics feature, PlayMaker, which allows clients to monitor their trading plans in real time.

City Index is one of the longest standing providers in the United Kingdom and has become a familiar brand for UK investors and traders. The company’s new brand and features emphasises its alignment with clients and desire to act as a trusted partner. City Index aims to be a provider of more choice, exclusive insight and best value. The new branding celebrates (now live on its website) the craft of trading financial markets, pushing boundaries and exploring new markets with confidence.

City Index's latest innovation PlayMaker allows clients to assess their trading behaviours and compare them to the broader market in real time. Available to UK traders from today, PlayMaker gives clients the ability to minimise downside risks with good money management rules; set reminders to protect themselves from emotional trades; and track metrics on open trades in real-time in order to stay disciplined.

Giles Watts, City Index Regional Business Director, UK commented: “Today’s financial markets and global events bring both risk and opportunity for investors. City Index is committed to helping traders at all levels be more informed in understanding the markets and their behaviour. Both pieces of news today show our dedication to helping our clients achieve their goals.”

The news comes as City Index benefits from the deep focus that parent company, StoneX Group, has on the global ecosystem of institutional-grade execution, clearing and settlement services. As a result of StoneX Group's diversified product offering that serves commercial, institutional, payments and retail clients, City Index can focus on building a sustainable, long-term business model where its goals are aligned with those of its clients.

ENDS

About City Index

City Index is a trading name of StoneX Financial Pte Ltd. It is an award-winning global CFD and Forex Trading provider with 40 years' experience in executing quality trades. City Index currently offers a suite of trading platforms which include Advantage Web and MetaTrader 4. Find out more by visiting our website

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its 3,200 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients, and more than 330,000 active retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stonex.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 724 M - -
Net income 2022 159 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 527 M 1 527 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3 335
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart STONEX GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
StoneX Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STONEX GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 75,65 $
Average target price 87,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Managers and Directors
Sean Michael O'Connor President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Dunaway Chief Financial Officer
John Radziwill Chairman
Abbey Perkins Chief Information Officer
Xuong Nguyen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STONEX GROUP INC.23.51%1 527
MORGAN STANLEY-21.15%135 395
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.02%117 991
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-24.97%94 207
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-21.28%43 523
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-8.32%24 271